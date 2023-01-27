Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACRE   US04013V1089

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

(ACRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
12.21 USD   +2.35%
04:16pAres Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2022
BU
01/11Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
2022ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2022

01/27/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) (the “Company”) today announced the 2022 tax treatment for the Company’s common stock distributions (CUSIP # 04013V-10-8).

Form 1099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reference:

(Box 1a+2a)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 5

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution Per Share

Distribution Allocable to 2022

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

Taxable Qualified Dividends(1)

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2)

Section 199A Dividends(1)

12/31/2021

1/19/2022

$0.3500(3)

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

3/31/2022

4/14/2022

$0.3500

$0.3500

$0.3412

$0.0009

$0.0088

$0.0088

$0.3403

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.3500

$0.3500

$0.3412

$0.0009

$0.0088

$0.0088

$0.3403

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.3500

$0.3500

$0.3412

$0.0009

$0.0088

$0.0088

$0.3403

12/30/2022

1/18/2023

$0.3500(4)

$0.3500

$0.3412

$0.0009

$0.0088

$0.0088

$0.3403

Totals

 

$1.4000

$1.3648

$0.0036

$0.0352

$0.0352

$1.3612

(1)

 

Boxes 1b and 5 are subsets of, and included in, Box 1a

(2)

 

Box 2b is a subset of, and included in, Box 2a

(3)

 

The entire distribution of $0.3500 per share was treated as taxable in 2021 pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code

(4)

 

The entire distribution of $0.3500 per share is treated as taxable in 2022 pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code

The amounts indicated above are not classified as excess inclusion income. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
04:16pAres Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calenda..
BU
01/11Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call ..
BU
2022ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION : Ex-divide..
FA
2022Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
2022Ares Commercial Real Estate : Sustainability Linked Loans in Private Credit
PU
2022Transcript : Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
2022ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2022Ares Commercial Real Estate : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (ACRE) ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $27.3M, ..
MT
2022Earnings Flash (ACRE) ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.39, vs...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 M - -
Net income 2022 47,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 649 M 649 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,5x
EV / Sales 2023 23,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,93 $
Average target price 13,14 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Donohoe Chief Executive Officer
David A. Roth President
Tae-Sik Yoon Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Stephen Benjamin Chairman
Caroline E. Blakely Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION15.94%649
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.60%10 663
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.11.11%6 574
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.10.75%6 285
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.13.95%4 410
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.9.78%3 941