Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter GAAP net income of $0.6 million or $0.01 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $21.3 million or $0.39 per diluted common share

-Subsequent to end of third quarter-

Declared fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental dividend of $0.02 per common share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:ACRE), a specialty finance company engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate assets, reported generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income of $0.6 million or $0.01 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings(1) of $21.3 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022.

“We generated another quarter of strong earnings that were primarily driven by the benefits of higher interest rates on our floating rate loan portfolio,” said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “We are approaching the current market by continuing to directly originate senior loans backed by high quality commercial properties as well as opportunistically acquiring investment grade commercial real estate securities, in both cases at wider, attractive credit spreads.”

“We believe our strong position of $156 million of available liquidity and no credit spread based mark-to-market sources of financing positions us well to navigate today’s market,” said Tae-Sik Yoon, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

_________________________________

(1) Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Schedule I for the definition and reconciliation of Distributable Earnings.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On July 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter 2022 dividend and supplemental cash dividend were paid on October 17, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 dividend and supplemental cash dividend will be payable on January 18, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company issued a presentation of its third quarter 2022 results, which can be viewed at www.arescre.com on the Investor Resources section of our home page under Events and Presentations. The presentation is titled “Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation.” The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 2, 2022.

ABOUT ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the “Company”) is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein or on the webcast / conference call may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the returns on current and future investments, rates of repayments and prepayments on the Company’s mortgage loans, availability of investment opportunities, the Company’s ability to originate additional investments and completion of pending investments, the availability of capital, the availability and cost of financing, market trends and conditions in the Company’s industry and the general economy, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, currency fluctuations and challenges in the supply chain; the level of lending and borrowing spreads and interest rates, commercial real estate loan volumes, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economy, the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international community's response, which created, and may continue to create, substantial political and economic disruption, uncertainty and risk; the Company’s ability to pay future dividends at historical levels or at all, and the risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022 and the risk factors described in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this press release and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call. Projections and forward-looking statements are based on management’s good faith and reasonable assumptions, including the assumptions described herein.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,297 $ 50,615 Loans held for investment ($930,603 and $974,424 related to consolidated VIEs,

respectively) 2,508,609 2,414,383 Current expected credit loss reserve (46,060 ) (23,939 ) Loans held for investment, net of current expected credit loss reserve 2,462,549 2,390,444 Real estate owned held for sale, net — 36,602 Investment in available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 27,730 — Other assets ($2,539 and $2,592 of interest receivable related to consolidated VIEs,

respectively; $131,662 and $128,589 of other receivables related to consolidated VIEs,

respectively) 159,610 154,177 Total assets $ 2,727,186 $ 2,631,838 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Secured funding agreements $ 847,697 $ 840,047 Notes payable 104,411 50,358 Secured term loan 149,153 149,016 Collateralized loan obligation securitization debt (consolidated VIEs) 822,319 861,188 Secured borrowings — 22,589 Due to affiliate 4,879 4,156 Dividends payable 19,196 16,674 Other liabilities ($1,387 and $570 of interest payable related to consolidated VIEs,

respectively) 12,454 9,182 Total liabilities 1,960,109 1,953,210 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized at September

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and 54,438,363 and 47,144,058 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 537 465 Additional paid-in capital 812,050 703,950 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,379 2,844 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (56,889 ) (28,631 ) Total stockholders' equity 767,077 678,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,727,186 $ 2,631,838

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Interest income $ 45,633 $ 34,023 $ 117,619 $ 95,587 Interest expense (18,362 ) (12,669 ) (43,851 ) (35,900 ) Net interest margin 27,271 21,354 73,768 59,687 Revenue from real estate owned — 5,850 2,672 12,271 Total revenue 27,271 27,204 76,440 71,958 Expenses: Management and incentive fees to affiliate 3,868 3,175 10,608 8,693 Professional fees 842 480 2,720 1,880 General and administrative expenses 1,416 1,119 4,617 3,470 General and administrative expenses reimbursed to affiliate 1,011 773 2,641 2,313 Expenses from real estate owned — 5,339 4,309 12,458 Total expenses 7,137 10,886 24,895 28,814 Provision for current expected credit losses 19,485 6,367 26,659 (756 ) Gain on sale of real estate owned — — 2,197 — Income before income taxes 649 9,951 27,083 43,900 Income tax expense, including excise tax 5 — 208 593 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 644 $ 9,951 $ 26,875 $ 43,307 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.53 $ 1.06 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.52 $ 1.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 54,415,545 46,957,339 50,753,915 40,840,453 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 54,846,756 47,209,469 51,193,238 41,120,751 Dividends declared per share of common stock(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.05 $ 1.05

(1) There is no assurance dividends will continue at these levels or at all.

SCHEDULE I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that helps the Company evaluate its financial performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that it believes are not necessarily indicative of its current loan origination portfolio and operations. To maintain the Company’s REIT status, the Company is generally required to annually distribute to its stockholders substantially all of its taxable income. The Company believes the disclosure of Distributable Earnings provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's ability to pay dividends, which is one of the principal reasons the Company believes investors invest in the Company. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Earnings is defined as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager (Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC), depreciation and amortization (to the extent that any of the Company’s target investments are structured as debt and the Company forecloses on any properties underlying such debt), any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss), one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges after discussions between the Company’s Manager and the Company’s independent directors and after approval by a majority of the Company’s independent directors. Loan balances that are deemed to be uncollectible are written off as a realized loss and are included in Distributable Earnings. Distributable Earnings is aligned with the calculation of “Core Earnings,” which is defined in the Management Agreement and is used to calculate the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager.

Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Distributable Earnings is set forth in the table below for the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands):

For the three months

ended September 30, 2022 For the twelve months

ended September 30, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 644 $ 44,030 Stock-based compensation 673 2,632 Incentive fees to affiliate 855 3,007 Depreciation of real estate owned — (2,234 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 19,485 27,425 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (354 ) 1,342 Distributable Earnings $ 21,303 $ 76,202 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.01 $ 0.88 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.05 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.06 Depreciation of real estate owned — (0.04 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 0.36 0.55 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (0.01 ) 0.03 Basic Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 1.53 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.01 $ 0.88 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.05 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.06 Depreciation of real estate owned — (0.04 ) Provision for current expected credit losses 0.36 0.55 Realized gain on termination of interest rate cap derivative(1) (0.01 ) 0.03 Diluted Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 1.52

For the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2022, Distributable Earnings includes a $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, adjustment to reverse the impact of the $2.0 million realized gain from the termination of the interest rate cap derivative that was amortized into GAAP net income.

