Navigating Secondaries: A Guide to Changing Currents

A Guide to Changing Currents

• Potential to buy at a discount

• Shortening duration

• Diversification

• Traditional Secondaries

• GP-Leds

• Direct Secondaries

• GP Permanent Capital

• Preferred Equity

• Secondary Mezzanine

• Sourcing Networks

• Data Analytics

• Domain Expertise

• Structuring/Financing

APRIL 2022

Introduction

For many decades, investors have owned secondary investments to enhance the diversification of their investment portfolios. Secondaries as an asset class provide a suite of potential benefits that can be difficult to find elsewhere in the private markets. These benefits include:

• J-curve mitigation

• Cash flow predictability

• Shorter durations*

• Enhanced downside protection.

These benefits can be powerful for investors who seek to access the returns of private assets while increasing predictability, optionality and healthy diversification. Additionally, not only have secondaries historically produced the same returns as primary investments (as shown in Figure 2 on page 3), but they also provide an additional set of tools to create alpha.

For much of its history, the secondary market has focused on purchases of diversified portfolios of funds, often at auction, from limited partners ("LPs") seeking liquidity. However, over the past decade or so, several innovations have occurred which enable secondaries to offer an array of further benefits to investors. These innovations have also led to the creation of multiple distinct secondaries sub-strategies with their own properties. These sub-strategies can mitigate different types of risks and provide access to investment types or return profiles that are distinct from each other.

With Landmark's experience of over 30 years as a leading player in the secondary market, we have frequently been at the forefront of new developments in secondaries. These developments have included the introduction of new transaction types and new asset classes, such as real estate and infrastructure secondaries. Our goal for this paper is for readers to better understand the distinctions between the different secondaries transaction types and how to best evaluate secondaries as a potential component in their portfolios to meet their objectives.

With the variety of transaction types and asset classes now represented in the secondary market, even investors with mature, diversified private markets portfolios may expect benefits from the addition of secondaries. Since different transaction types and asset classes provide different risks and rewards, investors may benefit from constructing a portfolio containing multiple types of secondaries investments and seeking out and diligencing investment advisors that meet their objectives and capitalize on the particular characteristics of specific secondaries sub-strategies.

This whitepaper seeks to address the most relevant elements for investing in secondary funds. To accomplish this, our paper focuses on three key sections - (1) why invest in Secondaries - understanding the basic merits of the asset class, (2) evolution and subtypes of the asset class and (3) what we believe are the most important factors in selecting a manager and successfully achieving the desired potential benefits of investing in the asset class.

Note: References to "downside protection", "diversification" or similar language are not guarantees against loss of investment capital or value.

*Words in bold and italics are defined in the glossary which can be found on page 11.

Why Invest in Secondaries?

Secondaries can benefit from a differentiated (and distinct) set of investment opportunities that are not typically available through primary funds. These distinctions have meaningful implications for how secondaries investors can access the potential for attractive returns, mitigate risks and achieve broader portfolio goals.

Private markets are inherently illiquid. This illiquidity can be an issue for some investors in private markets who need to budget for capital calls and distributions of uncertain timing and sizing; the secondary market emerged to meet this need. In serving the needs of investors looking for liquidity, these transactions also provide advantages to the buyers who offer this liquidity. Below are several important points on why investors may choose secondaries.

I.

Secondaries Can Offer the Opportunity to Acquire Assets at Discounted Values

• Favorable Entry Opportunities: Given that secondaries provide liquidity in an otherwise illiquid market, secondaries fund managers have the opportunity to purchase funds or assets below net asset value ("NAV") and potentially with a higher expected annualized return than that achieved by primary investors.

• J-Curve Mitigation: Acquisitions at a discount to NAV typically lead to write-ups of new investments, resulting in strong interim performance. This strong interim performance is the "n-curve" or "j-curve mitigation"" that secondaries are well known for, as described in more detail in the breakout section of Figure 1 below. Please see associated note as well.

• Differentiated Source of Alpha: Ultimately, secondaries investors do not just want to purchase assets at a discount to NAV, but at a discount to intrinsic value ("IV"). Identifying attractive prices on private assets held by primary funds allows secondaries investors access to a differentiated source of return separate from the performance of the underlying assets. Creative structuring and financing are further sources of differentiated alpha available to secondaries investors.

II. Secondaries Can Offer Benefits of Buying Later &

Shortening Duration

• Reduced Fee Burden on Underlying Primary Funds: Private market funds typically charge their management fees on committed capital rather than invested capital. Early in a primary fund's life, invested capital tends to be only a small percentage of committed capital, which leads to a high effective fee scrape and the "j-curve" of early negative performance. Since secondaries investors come intothe underlying primary fund later in its life, they avoid these early fees. While secondaries funds do charge fees, avoiding early primary fees leads the combined fee burden of secondaries funds and their underlying primary funds to end up smaller than we believe most investors think; even the average secondaries fund manager recoups it through alpha. This fee structure is also one of the drivers of the "n-curve" mentioned earlier and shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: J-Curve Mitigation

100%

Median Secondaries Vintage (2000-2015)

80%MedianIRRbyVintage

-20%

20%

60%

40%

0%

-40%

Source: Burgiss

Note: J-curve mitigation as shown above may result from an initial write-up of an investment which is reflected in interim returns. However, it is not an assurance of a positive return.

Avoiding the J-Curve

• Secondaries Often Offer More Stable Cash Flows: By investing later in the life of underlying funds, secondaries funds often provide preferable cashflow characteristics. The first several years of a primary fund typically have meaningful capital contributions

Primary fund returns are often characterized by the "j-Curve", which is a visual depiction of the investor experience of having negative returns driven by fees and expenses until capital has been deployed and investments have begun to appreciate. In contrast, secondaries funds commit capital after the primary fund has aged, so they do not incur as much of a fee drag on early performance. Additionally, the potential for a secondaries fund to purchase assets at a discount can result in positive interim IRRs. As a result, secondaries fund investors often experience an "n-Curve" instead of the "j-Curve," as depicted in Figure 1.

into new investments with little capital returning. In contrast, secondaries funds often delay capital calls (through purchase price deferrals or the potential use of subscription lines) and typically acquire funds that are already in their distribution phase. Combined, these features tend to result in a low maximum drawdown (i.e., net capital called, or contributions minus distributions) for secondaries compared to other private markets strategies. This low maximum drawdown can enable investors to get more value out of their called dollars and can lead to higher multiples on maximum drawn capital (Griffiths 2016).

• Secondaries Provide A Greater Ability to React to Market Conditions: In addition to efficiency of capital deployed, earlier and more predictable distributions from secondaries funds assist investors with their capital planning. Investors with secondaries allocations can use these accelerated distributions to meet liquidity needs more easily, while also having a greater opportunity to react to market conditions and adjust their allocations.

III. Secondaries Offer Diversification Benefits

• Multiple Types of Diversification: Secondaries funds typically contain hundreds to thousands of

underlying assets, rather than the ten to twenty in a typical single primary fund. As a result, secondaries funds offer significant underlying diversification. This diversification typically spans vintage years, geographies, strategies, managers, industries and assets.

• Diversification Supports Return Stability for Secondaries Funds: This diversification results in more stable returns for investors. Secondaries funds tend to produce returns comparable to primary funds, but with historically more narrow bands of outcomes. As shown in Figure 2 below, the median secondaries fund has consistently tracked the median primary fund of the same vintage over 15 years, but with a tighter range of outcomes as represented by the 1st and 3rd quartile. In fact, even 3rd quartile secondaries funds have performed close to the median of broad private markets.

• Diversification a Positive, But Manager Selection is Key to the Alpha Opportunity: Diversification and a narrowed return profile does not hamper secondaries funds' ability to produce alpha, however. By reducing risks from factors outside the secondaries manager's control, diversification allows variation in performance to be more heavily driven by the manager's skill (Griffiths & Silva 2016).

Figure 2: Dispersion of IRR of Secondaries Funds Compared to All Private Markets

What are the key differences across strategies?

Since the first secondary trades in private markets began in the 1980s, the market has evolved considerably from a small set of one-off situations to a fully institutional market of over $130 billion annually. This growth in volume reflects (1) the growth in private market NAV held by primary funds, (2) a regular need for liquidity by investors and

Figure 3: Growth of the Secondaries Market

$140

SecondariesTransactionVolume($B)

$100

$120

$80

$20

$60

$40

$0

$133

GP-Led Volume

2015

2016

2017

Source: Landmark Partners, Jefferies, Greenhill, Setter, Credit Suisse, Evercore

(3) the benefits to secondaries fund investors from these fund and asset purchases. Increased use of secondary trades in various asset classes and the development of new secondaries strategies have also supported the robust growth.

2018

2019

2020

2021

Initially, the secondary market consisted almost entirely of LP portfolio sales. Investors today have access to a wide variety of transaction types with distinct characteristics, and different secondaries managers and funds may focus on different segments of the market. Including the traditional secondaries structure for LPs, we have identified six types of secondaries transactions in which managers invest today. Understanding these different transaction types can allow an investor in secondaries to select investments with attributes that best meet the needs of their individual portfolios.