ARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND, INC.

(ARDC)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

08/25/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of July 31, 2020 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (“ARDC”) is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective. ARDC’s net asset value may be accessed through its NASDAQ ticker symbol, XADCX. Additional information is available at www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Management Corporation
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $165 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020 with more than 1,300 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, pro forma for the acquisition of SSG Capital Holdings Limited which closed on July 1, 2020.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of ARDC carefully before investing.

ARDC is a closed-end fund, which does not engage in continuous offerings of its shares. Since its initial public offering, ARDC has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARDC. Investors wishing to purchase or sell shares may do so by placing orders through a broker dealer or other intermediary.


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Seth J. Brufsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Sachs Chairman
Scott C. Lem Chief Financial Officer
John Joseph Shaw Independent Director
Bruce H. Spector Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND, INC.-17.85%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-21.45%6 191
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 243
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.12%2 541
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-29.50%2 176
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-33.28%2 025
