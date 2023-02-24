Advanced search
    ARDC   US04014F1021

ARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND, INC.

(ARDC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
12.56 USD    0.00%
02/10Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Declares a Monthly Distribution to $0.1075 Per Share
BU
02/10Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution for the Month of February 2023, Payable on February 28, 2023
CI
01/24Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
BU
Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

02/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of January 31, 2023 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (“ARDC”) is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective. ARDC’s net asset value may be accessed through its NASDAQ ticker symbol, XADCX. Additional information is available at www.arespublicfunds.com.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of ARDC carefully before investing.

ARDC is a closed-end fund, which does not engage in continuous offerings of its shares. Since its initial public offering, ARDC has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARDC. Investors wishing to purchase or sell shares may do so by placing orders through a broker dealer or other intermediary.


© Business Wire 2023
Chart ARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,56
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Seth J. Brufsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Lem Chief Financial Officer
David A. Sachs Chairman
Lisa Morgan Chief Compliance Officer
John Joseph Shaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND, INC.8.37%288