Ares International : Compensation Committee member changes
12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/15
Time of announcement
14:43:08
Subject
Compensation Committee member changes
Date of events
2021/12/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:ZHANG,HUA-YU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Compensation Committee member, ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
5.Name of the new position holder:YOU,JIN-TANG
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent director, ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:
re-appointment of Compensation Committee member
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/10/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
