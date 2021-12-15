Ares International : Compensation Committee member changes

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/15 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:ZHANG,HUA-YU 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Compensation Committee member, ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. 5.Name of the new position holder:YOU,JIN-TANG 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent director, ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change: re-appointment of Compensation Committee member 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/10/21~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/15 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A