  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ares International Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    2471   TW0002471000

ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(2471)
  Report
Ares International : Compensation Committee member changes

12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/15 Time of announcement 14:43:08
Subject 
 Compensation Committee member changes
Date of events 2021/12/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:ZHANG,HUA-YU
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Compensation Committee member, ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
5.Name of the new position holder:YOU,JIN-TANG
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent director, ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:
re-appointment of Compensation Committee member
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/10/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2021/12/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Ares International Corp. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 774 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net income 2020 97,8 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
Net cash 2020 896 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 5,49%
Capitalization 1 200 M 43,1 M 43,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ares International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yang Yue Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsui Ying Wang Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Lung Lin Director & Chief Information Officer
Chien Kuei Chung Independent Director
Ming Ta Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.-6.96%43
ADOBE INC.22.94%313 219
WORKDAY INC.14.08%70 230
AUTODESK, INC.-13.79%59 146
DATADOG, INC.63.33%53 676
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.41%50 208