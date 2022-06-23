Ares International : Elect all directors (including independent directors) at 2022 shareholders' meeting

|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director,
natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)natural-person director：YU,HONG-YANG
(2)natural-person director：LIN,SHENG-YI
(3)natural-person director：LIN,QING-LONG
(4)institutional director：YANG,XIANG-YUN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(5)institutional director：MIAO,HUA-BIN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA
(7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG
(8)institutional supervisor：LIU,YI-CHEN
(Yongzheng Co., Ltd. Representative)
(9)natural-person supervisor：SU,BI-ZHU
(10)natural-person supervisor：HONG,JIN-DE
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)YU,HONG-YANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chairman
(2)LIN,SHENG-YI：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. General manager
(3)LIN,QING-LONG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chief Information Officer
(4)YANG,XIANG-YUN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(5)MIAO,HUA-BIN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(6)HUANG,MING-DA：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(7)YOU,JIN-TANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(8)LIU,YI-CHEN：
Yongzheng Co., Ltd. Representative
(9)SU,BI-ZHU：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Natural-person supervisor
(10)HONG,JIN-DE：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Natural-person supervisor
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)natural-person director：YU,HONG-YANG
(2)natural-person director：LIN,SHENG-YI
(3)natural-person director：LIN,QING-LONG
(4)institutional director：YANG,XIANG-YUN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(5)institutional director：MIAO,HUA-BIN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA
(7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG
(8)independent director：CHANG, HWA-YU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)YU,HONG-YANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chairman
(2)LIN,SHENG-YI：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. General manager
(3)LIN,QING-LONG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chief Information Officer
(4)YANG,XIANG-YUN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(5)MIAO,HUA-BIN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(6)HUANG,MING-DA：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(7)YOU,JIN-TANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(8)CHANG, HWA-YU：
Kang-Yeh CPA Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
Elect all directors (including independent
directors) due to term end
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)natural-person director：
YU,HONG-YANG 3,558,449 shares.
(2)natural-person director：
LIN,SHENG-YI 867,090 shares.
(3)natural-person director：
LIN,QING-LONG 450,845 shares.
(4)institutional director：
MITAC INCORPORATED 1,486,409 shares，
Representative YANG,XIANG-YUN 0 shares.
(5)institutional director：
MITAC INCORPORATED 1,486,409 shares，
Representative MIAO,HUA-BIN 0 shares.
(6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA 0 shares.
(7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG 0 shares.
(8)independent director：CHANG, HWA-YU 0 shares.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/21~2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:
2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None