Ares International : Elect all directors (including independent directors) at 2022 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director, independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)natural-person director：YU,HONG-YANG (2)natural-person director：LIN,SHENG-YI (3)natural-person director：LIN,QING-LONG (4)institutional director：YANG,XIANG-YUN (MITAC INCORPORATED Representative) (5)institutional director：MIAO,HUA-BIN (MITAC INCORPORATED Representative) (6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA (7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG (8)institutional supervisor：LIU,YI-CHEN (Yongzheng Co., Ltd. Representative) (9)natural-person supervisor：SU,BI-ZHU (10)natural-person supervisor：HONG,JIN-DE 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)YU,HONG-YANG： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chairman (2)LIN,SHENG-YI： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. General manager (3)LIN,QING-LONG： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chief Information Officer (4)YANG,XIANG-YUN： MITAC INCORPORATED Representative (5)MIAO,HUA-BIN： MITAC INCORPORATED Representative (6)HUANG,MING-DA： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director (7)YOU,JIN-TANG： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director (8)LIU,YI-CHEN： Yongzheng Co., Ltd. Representative (9)SU,BI-ZHU： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Natural-person supervisor (10)HONG,JIN-DE： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Natural-person supervisor 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)natural-person director：YU,HONG-YANG (2)natural-person director：LIN,SHENG-YI (3)natural-person director：LIN,QING-LONG (4)institutional director：YANG,XIANG-YUN (MITAC INCORPORATED Representative) (5)institutional director：MIAO,HUA-BIN (MITAC INCORPORATED Representative) (6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA (7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG (8)independent director：CHANG, HWA-YU 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)YU,HONG-YANG： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chairman (2)LIN,SHENG-YI： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. General manager (3)LIN,QING-LONG： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chief Information Officer (4)YANG,XIANG-YUN： MITAC INCORPORATED Representative (5)MIAO,HUA-BIN： MITAC INCORPORATED Representative (6)HUANG,MING-DA： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director (7)YOU,JIN-TANG： ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director (8)CHANG, HWA-YU： Kang-Yeh CPA Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: Elect all directors (including independent directors) due to term end 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)natural-person director： YU,HONG-YANG 3,558,449 shares. (2)natural-person director： LIN,SHENG-YI 867,090 shares. (3)natural-person director： LIN,QING-LONG 450,845 shares. (4)institutional director： MITAC INCORPORATED 1,486,409 shares， Representative YANG,XIANG-YUN 0 shares. (5)institutional director： MITAC INCORPORATED 1,486,409 shares， Representative MIAO,HUA-BIN 0 shares. (6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA 0 shares. (7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG 0 shares. (8)independent director：CHANG, HWA-YU 0 shares. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/21~2022/06/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/06/23 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None