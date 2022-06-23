Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ares International Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2471   TW0002471000

ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(2471)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
27.10 TWD   -0.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares International : Elect all directors (including independent directors) at 2022 shareholders' meeting

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:38:38
Subject 
 Elect all directors (including independent
directors) at 2022 shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director,
natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)natural-person director：YU,HONG-YANG
(2)natural-person director：LIN,SHENG-YI
(3)natural-person director：LIN,QING-LONG
(4)institutional director：YANG,XIANG-YUN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(5)institutional director：MIAO,HUA-BIN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA
(7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG
(8)institutional supervisor：LIU,YI-CHEN
(Yongzheng Co., Ltd. Representative)
(9)natural-person supervisor：SU,BI-ZHU
(10)natural-person supervisor：HONG,JIN-DE
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)YU,HONG-YANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chairman
(2)LIN,SHENG-YI：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. General manager
(3)LIN,QING-LONG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chief Information Officer
(4)YANG,XIANG-YUN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(5)MIAO,HUA-BIN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(6)HUANG,MING-DA：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(7)YOU,JIN-TANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(8)LIU,YI-CHEN：
Yongzheng Co., Ltd. Representative
(9)SU,BI-ZHU：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Natural-person supervisor
(10)HONG,JIN-DE：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Natural-person supervisor
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)natural-person director：YU,HONG-YANG
(2)natural-person director：LIN,SHENG-YI
(3)natural-person director：LIN,QING-LONG
(4)institutional director：YANG,XIANG-YUN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(5)institutional director：MIAO,HUA-BIN
(MITAC INCORPORATED Representative)
(6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA
(7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG
(8)independent director：CHANG, HWA-YU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)YU,HONG-YANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chairman
(2)LIN,SHENG-YI：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. General manager
(3)LIN,QING-LONG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Chief Information Officer
(4)YANG,XIANG-YUN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(5)MIAO,HUA-BIN：
MITAC INCORPORATED Representative
(6)HUANG,MING-DA：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(7)YOU,JIN-TANG：
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP. Independent director
(8)CHANG, HWA-YU：
Kang-Yeh CPA Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
 Elect all directors (including independent
directors) due to term end
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)natural-person director：
YU,HONG-YANG 3,558,449 shares.
(2)natural-person director：
LIN,SHENG-YI 867,090 shares.
(3)natural-person director：
LIN,QING-LONG 450,845 shares.
(4)institutional director：
MITAC INCORPORATED 1,486,409 shares，
Representative YANG,XIANG-YUN 0 shares.
(5)institutional director：
MITAC INCORPORATED 1,486,409 shares，
Representative MIAO,HUA-BIN 0 shares.
(6)independent director：HUANG,MING-DA 0 shares.
(7)independent director：YOU,JIN-TANG 0 shares.
(8)independent director：CHANG, HWA-YU 0 shares.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/21~2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:
2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ares International Corp. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 801 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2021 115 M 3,85 M 3,85 M
Net cash 2021 809 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 8,45%
Capitalization 1 281 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ares International Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yang Yue Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsui Ying Wang Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Lung Lin Director & Chief Information Officer
Chien Kuei Chung Independent Director
Ming Ta Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES INTERNATIONAL CORP.2.26%43
ADOBE INC.-35.57%171 513
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.06%40 525
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-2.18%36 457
AUTODESK, INC.-40.65%36 258
WORKDAY INC.-50.00%35 204