AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Aspida Life Insurance Company (Aspida Life) (Durham, NC) and Aspida Life Re Ltd. (Aspida Re) (Bermuda), collectively referred to as Aspida Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Aspida Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The stable outlooks reflect the expectation that Aspida Group will maintain the strength of their balance sheet and overall liquidity sources with support from Ares Management Corporation (Ares) [NYSE:ARES] and third-party investors as it executes its business strategy of reinsurance growth through block acquisitions and flow reinsurance treaties and retail growth through expanding its distribution partners and its competitive annuity product suite. The outlooks also reflect the maintenance of an appropriate enterprise risk management framework. Operating trends are expected to remain positive over the near to medium term as management continues to focus on interest rate spread management.

The very strong balance sheet strength assessment considers Aspida Group’s risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and AM Best’s expectation that Aspida Group will maintain similar levels of capital strength as the company executes its growth strategies.

AM Best believes that Aspida Group will continue to benefit for the foreseeable future from significant capital infusions and financial resources of Ares and other investors.

Aspida Group had profitable adjusted operating income in 2023 and expects to continue to grow its operating income steadily driven by notable premium growth in both of its operating entities for the foreseeable future. Ares Insurance Solutions (AIS), a resource of Ares dedicated to Aspida Group, has repositioned and deployed assets, focusing on structured credit to increase interest rate spread and yield. While AM Best acknowledges the favorable track record and extensive investment experience, exposure to less liquid investments in Aspida Group’s general accounts are somewhat elevated compared with industry averages. Over the longer term, AM Best expects that Aspida Group will demonstrate increasing returns on capital.

In its neutral business profile assessment of Aspida Group, AM Best recognizes that both main operating entities are driving growth through their respective business plans and that Aspida Group is building a recognizable brand. Aspida Group does remain concentrated in interest-sensitive annuities, which currently account for all of its business.

Aspida Group benefits from a sound enterprise risk management approach with a well-developed framework and significant controls in place to mitigate risks. The company also conducts extensive stress testing as required by regulators.

As with any newer organization, Aspida Group face execution risks, which are magnified by the increasing competitive annuity market environment. AM Best will continue to monitor their ability to execute on their current business plans without any material adverse deviation from expected levels of capitalization levels and earnings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621143511/en/