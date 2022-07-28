Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Management Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
66.02 USD   +3.00%
06:34aAres Management Corporation Announces U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity for Second Quarter and Last Twelve Months
BU
06:26aARES MANAGEMENT : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
06:26aARES MANAGEMENT : Q2'22 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ares Management Corporation Announces U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity for Second Quarter and Last Twelve Months

07/28/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Approximately $5.9 Billion in New Commitments Closed in the Second Quarter and Approximately $31.8 Billion closed in the Last Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022

Ares Management Corporation announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $5.9 billion in U.S. direct lending commitments across 58 transactions during the second quarter of 2022 and approximately $31.8 billion in direct lending commitments across 259 transactions in the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022. In addition, Ares also acquired a portfolio of approximately $2.4 billion of middle market loans during the second quarter. This compares to the $9.0 billion in commitments closed on 77 transactions during the second quarter of 2021 and approximately $21.8 billion in commitments on 221 transactions in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the second quarter.

AffiniPay / TA Associates

Ares served as the administrative agent and sole lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support AffiniPay’s acquisition of MyCase. AffiniPay is a market leader in professional services payments serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms.

American Technologies, Inc. / TSG Consumer Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support TSG Consumer Partners’ growth plans for American Technologies, Inc (ATI). ATI is a leading disaster recovery firm that provides a wide range of restoration, remediation and reconstruction services across a spectrum of industries and end markets.

Beeline / Stone Point Capital

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Stone Point Capital’s acquisition of Beeline. Beeline is a leading provider of extended workforce management software supporting global enterprises.

Bottomline Technologies / Thoma Bravo

Ares served as the administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Bottomline Technologies. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions.

Crete Mechanical Group / Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Ridgemont Equity Partners’ growth plans for Crete Mechanical Group (CMG). CMG is a leading provider of commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing and building automation services to industrial, multi-family, government, healthcare, education and other end markets.

Foundation Risk Partners / Warburg Pincus

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Warburg Pincus’ growth plans for Foundation Risk Partners (FRP). FRP is a leading national insurance broker, providing property & casualty and employee benefits services primarily to middle-market commercial and personal clients.

Kaseya / Insight Partners

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint book runner for a senior secured credit facility to support Kaseya’s acquisition of Datto, Inc. Kaseya is a premier provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers and small to medium-sized businesses.

Mimecast / Permira Advisers

Ares served as the administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Permira Advisors’ acquisition of Mimecast. Mimecast is a leading provider of next-generation cybersecurity software focused on e-mail security for businesses.

Premise Health / OMERS Private Equity

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint lead bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Premise Health, an existing portfolio company of OMERS Private Equity. Premise Health is a leading provider of employer-sponsored healthcare, operating 850+ onsite health clinics and pharmacies in 45 states to serve blue-chip customers across a diverse range of end-markets.

Woodstream / Bansk Group

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Bansk Group’s growth plans for Woodstream. Woodstream manufactures, designs, and markets pest control and animal products such as rodent traps, insect traps, and bird feeders in the United States, Canada and Europe.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $334 billion of assets under management, with over 2,300 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
06:34aAres Management Corporation Announces U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity for Seco..
BU
06:26aARES MANAGEMENT : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
06:26aARES MANAGEMENT : Q2'22 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:16aAres Management Q2 Profit, Revenue Decrease
MT
06:13aARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
06:03aAres Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/27Marriott International, RIDA Development Corporation, and Ares Management Announce Comm..
PR
07/20RBC Cuts Price Target on Ares Management to $78 From $90, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/19Morgan Stanley Cuts Ares Management's Price Target to $76 From $90, Keeps Equalweight R..
MT
07/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Ares Management's Price Target to $75 From $89, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 714 M - -
Net income 2022 747 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 11 557 M 11 557 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 113
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 66,02 $
Average target price 79,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarrod Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Partner
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Global Chief Information Officer & Partner
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-18.76%11 557
BLACKSTONE INC.-24.48%69 037
KKR & CO. INC.-29.36%31 189
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.68%18 319
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-36.45%12 842
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-24.07%12 713