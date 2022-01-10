Ares Management Corporation Further Expands Secondary Solutions Group 

Partners Sebastien Burdel and Luca Salvato Joining Ares with Combined 30+ Years of Industry Experience to Enhance Global Reach and Capture Growing Market Opportunity

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that industry veterans Sebastien Burdel and Luca Salvato are joining as Partners in the Ares Secondary Solutions Group. They will work alongside Ares’ existing teams in both New York and London to directly originate new secondary market investment opportunities and leverage Ares’ substantial presence in the U.S. and Europe. These additions underscore the growth and significant demand for complex secondary liquidity solutions as well as Ares’ commitment to further expand its Secondary Solutions Group globally.

Mr. Burdel, who is based in London, and Mr. Salvato, who is based in New York, are the two founding partners of Spring Bridge Partners (“Spring Bridge”), a specialist investment firm they established in 2017 to focus on private equity secondary market transactions. They bring more than $150 million in assets under management to Ares.

Prior to founding Spring Bridge, Mr. Burdel was a Partner at Coller Capital, which he joined in 2003. While at Coller, he served on the firm's global Investment Committee and Strategic Committee and on the advisory boards of key underlying investments. Prior to joining Coller, Mr. Burdel began his career with General Electric, where he held several positions in the firm’s Private Equity and M&A units.

Prior to founding Spring Bridge, Mr. Salvato was a Partner at Coller Capital, which he joined in 2000. While at Coller, he served on the firm’s global Investment Committee and on the advisory boards of key underlying investments and was an integral part of fundraising efforts for the firm. Prior to joining Coller, Mr. Salvato worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in its Investment Banking Group in London.

In addition to Messrs. Burdel and Salvato, Clement Beaudin will also join Ares’ Secondary Solutions Group in London as a Principal. Prior to joining Spring Bridge Partners in 2019, Mr. Beaudin was an Investment Manager at Coller Capital, which he joined in 2015.

“We are pleased to welcome Sebastien, Luca and Clement, who collectively bring deep experience in utilizing bespoke and customized liquidity solutions across both limited partner and general partner transaction types,” said Francisco Borges, Partner and Co-Head of Ares’ Secondary Solutions Group. “We have known them for many years, and they are highly-regarded professionals in our asset class with demonstrated direct origination capabilities and a unique understanding of global market dynamics. Their substantial experience, relationships and shared values complement our longstanding, experienced Ares Secondary Solutions team as we continue to expand our global platform.”

“Luca, Clement and I are excited to be joining Ares at this dynamic time for both the Company and the secondaries asset class,” said Mr. Burdel. “In founding Spring Bridge four years ago, Luca and I saw the remarkable potential for secondary market growth and an opportunity to build a great business through strong networks and a specialized investment focus. Over that time, we have successfully grown Spring Bridge, and we believe that by combining with Ares’ Secondary Solutions team, we will be able offer more comprehensive and differentiated solutions to our counterparties.”

“We have long known and admired the Landmark Partners team and have seen the key benefits of the highly strategic decision to partner with Ares,” said Mr. Salvato. “By joining Ares’ leading global platform, we believe we will have significant advantages to further scale our business in the rapidly growing secondaries sector. Importantly, we share a deep understanding of investors’ needs as well as an entrepreneurial mindset and focus on collaboration that further strengthens our excitement in becoming part of the Ares team.”

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $282 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

