Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ares Management Corporation    ARES

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ares Management Corporation : Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

02/12/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Approximately $7.3 Billion in New U.S. Direct Lending Commitments Closed in the Fourth Quarter and Approximately $13.7 Billion for the Full Year 2020

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $7.3 billion in commitments across 68 transactions during the fourth quarter and approximately $13.7 billion in commitments across 163 transactions for the full year 2020.

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the fourth quarter.

Advarra / Genstar Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Genstar Capital’s growth plans for Advarra. Advarra is a leading institutional review board that reviews clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, universities, and hospital systems to ensure the protection of human subjects, in addition to offering a suite of software solutions that are focused on clinical trial management.

Arrowhead Engineered Products / Riverside Company

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the recapitalization of Arrowhead Engineered Products and its future growth initiatives. Arrowhead is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a variety of off-highway vehicles and equipment.

Capstone Logistics / H.I.G. Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support H.I.G. Capital’s acquisition of Capstone Logistics. Capstone is a third-party logistics provider of services and solutions for warehousing and fulfillment centers.

Manna Pro Products / The Carlyle Group

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support The Carlyle Group’s acquisition of Manna Pro Products. Manna Pro is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty nutrition and care products for a wide variety of animals.

National Carwash Solutions / Berkshire Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Berkshire Partners’ acquisition of National Carwash Solutions (NCS). NCS is a leading provider of carwash equipment, services and solutions to customers in North America.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company / Seidler Equity Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent and sole arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Rawlings Sporting Goods Company’s acquisition of Easton Diamond Sports. Rawlings and Easton are leading global brands and manufacturers of premium baseball and softball equipment, including bats, gloves, balls, and protective gear.

symplr / Clearlake Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of TractManager by symplr, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital. symplr and TractManager are leading providers of healthcare governance, risk and compliance software.

TurnPoint Services / OMERS Private Equity

Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support OMERS Private Equity’s acquisition of TurnPoint Services. TurnPoint is a leading provider of residential services, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”), along with plumbing and electrical.

The Benecon Group / TA Associates

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support TA Associates’ acquisition of The Benecon Group. Benecon is a leading developer and manager of self-funded medical benefit programs.

Woodstream Corporation / Bansk Group

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a $450 million first lien term loan to support Bansk Group’s acquisition of Woodstream Corporation. Woodstream manufactures, designs, and markets pest control and animal products such as rodent traps, insect traps, and bird feeders in the United States, Canada and Europe.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2020, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $197 billion of assets under management with more than 1,450 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
12:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. Direc..
BU
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT : Insider at Ares Management (ARES) Makes Significant Sale of St..
MT
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT : Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results
MT
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT : Q4-2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT : Q4-2020 Press Release
PU
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BU
02/10Australia shares end marginally lower on tech losses, await corporate earning..
RE
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Ares Management
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 562 M - -
Net income 2020 252 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 7 276 M 7 276 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,29x
EV / Sales 2021 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,30 $
Last Close Price 50,59 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION7.52%7 276
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.03%46 903
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.44%21 301
AMUNDI0.37%16 419
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.9.88%13 757
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED1.80%11 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ