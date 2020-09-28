Ares Management Corporation : Names John Knox as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG

Appointment of the Former CEO of Credit Suisse Australia Further Demonstrates Ares’ Significant Focus on Asia Pacific Business Expansion

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE:ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the appointment of John Knox as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG.

Mr. Knox is the former Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Australia, where he was responsible for leading Credit Suisse’s operating activities in the region. He brings 25 years of experience and was Head of Investment Banking for Credit Suisse in Australia prior to his appointment as CEO. In his role as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG, he will help drive a range of business expansion opportunities in the two countries and bring considerable experience, knowledge and relationship networks. He will work closely with Edwin Wong, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ares SSG, Eric Vimont, Managing Partner and Head of Strategy of Ares SSG, and Ares’ global leadership.

With approximately US$165 billion in assets under management and 1,400 employees across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, Ares operates complementary, integrated investment groups that invest across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Over the past decade, Ares has meaningfully developed its business activities across Asia Pacific. Today, Ares is approaching 250 investment and business operations professionals across the region, and has over 125 Asia Pacific investors located in approximately a dozen countries.

Ares has been particularly active across Asia Pacific during the past 12 months, having announced multiple strategic transactions. This has included the acquisition of SSG Capital Holdings Limited, the formation of Ares Australia Management through a joint venture with Fidante Partners and a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“As a proven leader in the Australian market for the past two decades, John will provide the local knowledge, experience and relationships to further expand the opportunity set for Ares through our Ares SSG platform,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We believe John can help us capitalize on our recent transactions, secure compelling new opportunities and enhance our offering for our investor base.”

“We are excited to welcome John and leverage his marketplace knowledge and track record of successful business building to help us expand our operating activities in the strategically important Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Edwin Wong, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ares SSG, and Eric Vimont, Managing Partner and Head of Strategy of Ares SSG. “Along with our senior Australia-based colleagues, Teiki Benveniste, Jean-Philippe Gaillard and Jan-Paul Kobarg, we look forward to partnering with John to further enhance our investment offering and relationships.”

“Ares is highly regarded as a global leader in alternative investments, with an unmatched private credit business and market leading businesses in private equity and real estate. It stands apart for its collaborative culture, the depth and talent within the organization, and long and distinguished investment track record,” said Mr. Knox. “I believe there is a significant opportunity to extend Ares’ reach throughout Australia and New Zealand, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Michael, Edwin, Eric and the existing Australia team to champion these growth initiatives.”

Mr. Knox brings extensive experience in people leadership, building businesses and originating and executing complex transactions across a range of industries. As the CEO of Credit Suisse Australia, Mr. Knox oversaw all of Credit Suisse Australia’s businesses, including Investment Banking, Private Banking, Equities, Asset Finance, Fixed Income, Debt Financing and Shared Services. Mr. Knox was also a key leader on the Credit Suisse APAC Operating Committee. Prior to becoming CEO of Credit Suisse Australia, Mr. Knox served as Head and Co-Head of Credit Suisse’s Investment Banking teams in Australia for nearly a decade. Outside of Credit Suisse, Mr. Knox has also served in a range of respected capacities including as Chairman of the Australian Financial Markets Association from 2016 to 2019 and as Chairman of Cricket NSW since 2018.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $165 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020 with approximately 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, pro forma for the acquisition of SSG Capital Holdings Limited which closed on July 1, 2020.

About Ares SSG

Ares SSG is one of the largest alternative asset managers in Asia-Pacific with approximately $6.9 billion in assets under management, more than 70 employees and over 120 direct institutional investors as of June 30, 2020. Led by a highly experienced management team that has delivered attractive investment performance across various market cycles, transaction types and Asian markets, Ares SSG provides bespoke financing solutions across the capital structure by leveraging its broad geographical footprint and extensive infrastructure in the region. Ares SSG’s team has been consistently recognized for industry accolades, including Private Debt Investor’s Distressed Debt Investor of the Year, Asia-Pacific in each of the last six years. Ares SSG is a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005160/en/