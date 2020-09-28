Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ares Management Corporation    ARES

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Management Corporation : Names John Knox as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Appointment of the Former CEO of Credit Suisse Australia Further Demonstrates Ares’ Significant Focus on Asia Pacific Business Expansion

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE:ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the appointment of John Knox as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG.

Mr. Knox is the former Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Australia, where he was responsible for leading Credit Suisse’s operating activities in the region. He brings 25 years of experience and was Head of Investment Banking for Credit Suisse in Australia prior to his appointment as CEO. In his role as Australia & New Zealand Chairman of Ares SSG, he will help drive a range of business expansion opportunities in the two countries and bring considerable experience, knowledge and relationship networks. He will work closely with Edwin Wong, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ares SSG, Eric Vimont, Managing Partner and Head of Strategy of Ares SSG, and Ares’ global leadership.

With approximately US$165 billion in assets under management and 1,400 employees across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, Ares operates complementary, integrated investment groups that invest across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Over the past decade, Ares has meaningfully developed its business activities across Asia Pacific. Today, Ares is approaching 250 investment and business operations professionals across the region, and has over 125 Asia Pacific investors located in approximately a dozen countries.

Ares has been particularly active across Asia Pacific during the past 12 months, having announced multiple strategic transactions. This has included the acquisition of SSG Capital Holdings Limited, the formation of Ares Australia Management through a joint venture with Fidante Partners and a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“As a proven leader in the Australian market for the past two decades, John will provide the local knowledge, experience and relationships to further expand the opportunity set for Ares through our Ares SSG platform,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We believe John can help us capitalize on our recent transactions, secure compelling new opportunities and enhance our offering for our investor base.”

“We are excited to welcome John and leverage his marketplace knowledge and track record of successful business building to help us expand our operating activities in the strategically important Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Edwin Wong, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Ares SSG, and Eric Vimont, Managing Partner and Head of Strategy of Ares SSG. “Along with our senior Australia-based colleagues, Teiki Benveniste, Jean-Philippe Gaillard and Jan-Paul Kobarg, we look forward to partnering with John to further enhance our investment offering and relationships.”

“Ares is highly regarded as a global leader in alternative investments, with an unmatched private credit business and market leading businesses in private equity and real estate. It stands apart for its collaborative culture, the depth and talent within the organization, and long and distinguished investment track record,” said Mr. Knox. “I believe there is a significant opportunity to extend Ares’ reach throughout Australia and New Zealand, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Michael, Edwin, Eric and the existing Australia team to champion these growth initiatives.”

Mr. Knox brings extensive experience in people leadership, building businesses and originating and executing complex transactions across a range of industries. As the CEO of Credit Suisse Australia, Mr. Knox oversaw all of Credit Suisse Australia’s businesses, including Investment Banking, Private Banking, Equities, Asset Finance, Fixed Income, Debt Financing and Shared Services. Mr. Knox was also a key leader on the Credit Suisse APAC Operating Committee. Prior to becoming CEO of Credit Suisse Australia, Mr. Knox served as Head and Co-Head of Credit Suisse’s Investment Banking teams in Australia for nearly a decade. Outside of Credit Suisse, Mr. Knox has also served in a range of respected capacities including as Chairman of the Australian Financial Markets Association from 2016 to 2019 and as Chairman of Cricket NSW since 2018.

About Ares Management Corporation
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $165 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020 with approximately 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, pro forma for the acquisition of SSG Capital Holdings Limited which closed on July 1, 2020.

About Ares SSG
Ares SSG is one of the largest alternative asset managers in Asia-Pacific with approximately $6.9 billion in assets under management, more than 70 employees and over 120 direct institutional investors as of June 30, 2020. Led by a highly experienced management team that has delivered attractive investment performance across various market cycles, transaction types and Asian markets, Ares SSG provides bespoke financing solutions across the capital structure by leveraging its broad geographical footprint and extensive infrastructure in the region. Ares SSG’s team has been consistently recognized for industry accolades, including Private Debt Investor’s Distressed Debt Investor of the Year, Asia-Pacific in each of the last six years. Ares SSG is a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Names John Knox as Australia & New Zealand Chairma..
BU
05:19aCREDIT SUISSE : MOVES-Ares Management names former Credit Suisse exec as Austral..
RE
09/10ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Servic..
BU
08/31HNA's Swissport gets new owners with debt-for-equity deal
RE
08/28ARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26CS ENERGY : Achieves 1 Gigawatt Installed of Solar Projects
BU
08/18Citigroup Sues Revlon Lender for Funds -- WSJ
DJ
08/17Citi Sues Revlon Lender Brigade, Seeks Return of Payment It Says Was Mistaken..
DJ
08/07ARES MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/06ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : to Present at the UBS Virtual Financial Services C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 459 M - -
Net income 2020 230 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 5 390 M 5 390 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,57x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,25 $
Last Close Price 39,83 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
David Benjamin Kaplan Director, Partner & Head-Ares Private Equity Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION11.60%5 390
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-8.56%35 384
AMUNDI-15.95%13 716
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-41.25%13 421
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-24.40%9 729
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-19.72%9 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group