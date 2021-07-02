Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Management Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ares Management Corporation : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

07/02/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ares Management Corporation announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Management Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.aresmgmt.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 4697983 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Management Corporation” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through August 26, 2021 to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10156452. An archived replay will also be available through August 26, 2021 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, and the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $239 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION  : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call fo..
BU
07/01ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION  : Completes Acquisition of Black Creek Group
BU
07/01ARES MANAGEMENT  : 4.125% Fixed-Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes Due 2051 (For..
PU
07/01ARES MANAGEMENT CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
06/30ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION  : Highlights Investments in the Sports, Media and E..
BU
06/28CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : CRC) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the..
MT
06/25CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : CRC) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at California Resources
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at California Resources
MT
06/24CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : Insiders at California Resources (CRC) Make Significant ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 084 M - -
Net income 2021 358 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 10 593 M 10 593 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 460
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 63,90 $
Average target price 64,56 $
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION35.81%10 396
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.49.84%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.47.57%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-0.75%21 933
AMUNDI11.60%18 290
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.29.09%16 733