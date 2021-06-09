Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Management Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ares Management Corporation : to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

06/09/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, and its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael McFerran, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15th at 2:45pm EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $227 billion of assets under management with more than 1,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION  : to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials,..
BU
06/08Significant Insider Selling in Shares of California Resources (CRC) Continues
MT
06/08ARES MANAGEMENT  : BMO Capital Upgrades Ares Management to Outperform from Marke..
MT
06/07INSIDER TRENDS : California Resources Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/07INSIDER TRENDS : California Resources Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/04Significant Insider Sales in Shares of California Resources (CRC) Extends the..
MT
06/04ARES MANAGEMENT  : Insider at Ares Management (ARES) Makes Significant Sale of S..
MT
06/03INSIDER TRENDS : Ares Management Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Scaling Ba..
MT
06/03INSIDER TRENDS : California Resources Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/02Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at California Resources (CRC)
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 084 M - -
Net income 2021 358 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 9 800 M 9 800 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 460
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 64,33 $
Last Close Price 59,12 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION25.65%9 800
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.45.98%62 796
KKR & CO. INC.36.58%32 172
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.75%23 624
AMUNDI12.28%18 442
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.40.54%17 712