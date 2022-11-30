Advanced search
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
77.34 USD   +0.17%
06:31aAres Management Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
BU
11/22Swell Energy Inc. announced that it has received $120 million in funding from SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited, Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, Investment Arm, Ares Management Corporation, Ontario Power Generation Pension Fund
CI
11/21IN BRIEF: Euromoney's potential buyers enter senior facilities deal
AN
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Jarrod Phillips, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:20am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $341 billion of assets under management, with over 2,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 732 M - -
Net income 2022 590 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 13 682 M 13 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,64x
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 238
Free-Float 46,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarrod Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Partner
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Global Chief Information Officer & Partner
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-4.84%13 682
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.83%61 904
KKR & CO. INC.-32.15%43 529
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.24%37 685
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.49%18 063
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.47%13 138