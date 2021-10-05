Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ares Management Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
Ares Management : EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, Texas Including Strategic Connections to Premium Purity Markets

10/05/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
With the completion of the ethane pipeline to the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures cracker facility and the NGL pipelines to the Sweeny, Texas market, EPIC completes its strategic NGL footprint

EPIC Y-Grade, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 165-mile pipeline from the EPIC Robstown, Texas, fractionation complex, to the Sweeny fractionation and storage complex, which includes Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips Chemical. The Company is strategically advantaged with connectivity to both the Corpus Christi and Sweeny, Texas, markets. EPIC can transport and fractionate NGL volumes in both locations as well as access its storage position in Sweeny for both Y-Grade and purity products. The Company has also placed in service a 175-mile propane pipeline for delivery and sale of product in Sweeny, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006201/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

EPIC has continued to expand its long-term relationship with the downstream market through a recently completed ethane pipeline connecting to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, an ExxonMobil and SABIC joint venture. This facility, which just announced mechanical completion, will include a 1.8 million metric ton ethane steam cracker. EPIC is now positioned with multiple strategic purity connections including exports around its Corpus Christi fractionation complex.

“EPIC is the only pipeline that can offer shippers transportation and fractionation service to both Corpus Christi and Sweeny destinations,” said Brian Freed, Chief Executive Officer of EPIC. “Our assets provide producers and processors across the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford a full service best-in-class Mt. Belvieu alternative. I am extremely proud of our employees and contractors for safely delivering on our last major pipeline construction project.”

Additionally, NGL volumes have begun to flow under transportation agreements associated with BANGL, a strategic transaction between MPLX, WTG and WhiteWater Midstream, announced late last year.

About EPIC Y-Grade, LP

EPIC Y-Grade, LP (“EPIC Y-Grade”) was formed in 2017 to build and operate a 700-mile, 24” natural gas liquids pipeline and associated fractionation complex linking NGL reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford to Gulf Coast refiners, petrochemical companies and export markets. EPIC Y-Grade’s operated fractionation complex is located at the terminus of the 24” pipeline in Robstown, Texas. EPIC Y-Grade has owned and controlled fractionation capacity totaling 240,000 barrels per day in Robstown and Sweeny, Texas. EPIC Y-Grade is backed by capital commitments from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) as well as additional equity ownership by Chevron Corporation and FS Investments. For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 943 M - -
Net income 2021 424 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 12 229 M 12 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,96x
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 526
Free-Float 41,8%
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73,25 $
Average target price 82,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarrod Phillips Partner, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION55.69%12 229
BLACKSTONE INC.71.19%72 846
KKR & CO. INC.48.85%35 139
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.62%22 484
AMUNDI7.78%16 934
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.48.06%16 619