Ares Wealth Management Solutions to Provide Broader Access to Ares’ Leading European Direct Lending Strategy Ares Delivers Accessible Investment Solutions Suitable for Individual Investors in Europe and Asia

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the launch of Ares European Strategic Income Fund (“AESIF”), a new open-ended direct lending fund that will provide individual investors in Europe and Asia with access to Ares’ European direct lending strategy.

Ares launched its European direct lending strategy in 2007 gaining a first mover advantage in a nascent market. Since this time, the European direct lending strategy has deployed more than €56 billion ($61 billion) in capital, cementing a longstanding and cycle-tested track record. Today, Ares represents the largest direct lending solutions provider to the European market with over €55 billion ($60 billion) of assets under management dedicated to the strategy and more than 85 investment professionals across six originating offices in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Madrid, as of June 30, 2023.

AESIF will be the latest addition to the Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) platform and will be its first offering in the Europe and Asia regions. Leveraging the strength and scale of Ares’ leading global private credit platform and its extensive experience in Europe, AESIF has been designed to deliver a highly diversified portfolio comprised predominantly of directly originated, senior secured floating rate loans to performing businesses in Western Europe. AESIF is intended to offer investors a core income-solution with meaningful downside protection and stable yields in a format that features lower investment minimums relative to traditional alternative investment products.

“The expansion of our wealth product offering reflects Ares’ ongoing commitment to delivering enhanced investment solutions and client services to our rapidly growing base of global individual investors,” said Raj Dhanda, Partner and Global Head of Wealth Management. “With products spanning the real estate, private credit and private equity secondaries asset classes, we look forward to continuing to develop new offerings and remain committed to bringing Ares’ institutional quality private investment solutions to the wealth channel globally.”

“As a pioneer in European direct lending with more than 15 years of experience investing on behalf of institutional investors, we are excited to bring the power of Ares’ origination and execution capabilities to individual investors,” said Blair Jacobson, Partner and Co-Head of European Credit. “We believe that the current market opportunity is one of the most exciting we have seen in years and that our leadership position as a well-capitalized, global platform provides us with competitive advantages in sourcing and managing investments in order to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns on behalf of our investors.”

“This is an exciting step in providing global access to Ares’ market leading investment strategies,” said Mark Serocold, Partner and Head of Wealth Management Solutions EMEA. “We are pleased to launch AESIF, which builds on the strength of our European direct lending strategy and to create broader access to our established product suite for individual investors in Europe and Asia.”

Since the launch of AWMS in 2021, Ares has remained focused on scaling its wealth platform to deliver private market access and education to financial advisors and their clients. With a growing team of over 130 professionals located in offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, AWMS represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service platforms in the alternatives industry today.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2023, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $378 billion of assets under management, with over 2,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions

As a global brand of Ares Management Corporation, Ares Wealth Management Solutions oversees the product development, distribution, marketing and client management activities of investment offerings for the global wealth management channel. AWMS’ mission is to provide advisors and their clients access to innovative, solutions-oriented investment opportunities across Ares’ platform of industry leading primary and secondary strategies across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. Through its range of institutional and retail structures, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, AWMS helps investors diversify their portfolios with private market solutions that seek to deliver consistent, long-term growth. For more information, please visit www.areswms.com.

Interests in AESIF have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the applicable securities laws of any United States state or any non-United States jurisdiction. The interest in the AESIF may not be offered, sold or delivered directly or indirectly in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any “U.S. Person” except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state laws. As such, any “U.S. Person” may not receive and should not act or rely on this Press Release or any other materials related to AESIF.

The information contained in this Press Release is being made available solely for information purposes. Any potential investors are urged to carefully read the applicable Prospectus and other materials in their entirety before making an investment decision.

Any potential investors should conduct their own investigations and analysis of Ares, AESIF and the information set forth in the applicable Prospectus and other materials. Nothing in this Press Release or the other applicable materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities or as legal, accounting or tax advice. Before making any decision to invest in AESIF, potential investors should carefully review information relating to Ares and AESIF and consult with their own legal, accounting, tax and other advisors when considering the merits of any investment.

There can be no assurance that AESIF will meet its investment objectives or otherwise be able to successfully carry out its investment program. There can be no assurance that an investor will receive a return on its capital, and therefore, an investor should only invest in AESIF if such investor is able to withstand a total loss of its investment.

