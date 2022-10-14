Ares Management : Launches Secondaries Team in Asia Pacific

Company Release - 10/14/2022

Danielle Lau Joins as Managing Director to Invest in Real Estate Secondary Market Opportunities

HONG KONG-October 14, 2022-- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares") announced today that Danielle Lau has joined as a Managing Director in its Secondaries Group. Ms. Lau will partner with Ares' real estate secondaries team members in Boston, Connecticut and London to originate new real estate secondary market investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Danielle will be based in Hong Kong.

"We believe we have one of the largest dedicated teams focused on real estate secondaries in the US and Europe and are pleased to expand our capabilities in the growing Asia Pacific secondaries market," said Francisco Borges, Partner and Co-Head of Ares' Secondaries Group. "As a pioneer of liquidity solutions in private real estate funds, expanding our team in the region will enable Ares to continue to build its global footprint. Danielle has significant property investment experience and we look forward to further building out the team in the emerging Asian secondaries market."

Over the course of more than 16 years Ms. Lau has worked on institutional real estate investments throughout Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Ares, she served as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Private Markets team of the Exchange Fund Investment Office at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"). In that role, she was responsible for their Asia real estate portfolio as well as Global logistics investments. Prior to HKMA, she was a Director at Aetos Capital Real Estate, responsible for Asia ex- Japan investments and asset management. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lau was a part of Morgan Stanley's Greater China Real Estate Investing business. Ms. Lau holds a degree in Finance from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

