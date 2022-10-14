Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ares Management Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
61.08 USD   -2.80%
05:03pAres Management : Launches Secondaries Team in Asia Pacific
PU
10/11Ares Management Reports Final Closing of US Real Estate Fund
MT
10/11Ares Management Closes Oversubscribed Tenth Value-Add U.S. Real Estate Fund at $1.8 Billion
BU
Ares Management : Launches Secondaries Team in Asia Pacific

10/14/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ares Management Launches Secondaries Team in Asia Pacific
Company Release - 10/14/2022
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Danielle Lau Joins as Managing Director to Invest in Real Estate Secondary Market Opportunities

HONG KONG-October 14, 2022-- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares") announced today that Danielle Lau has joined as a Managing Director in its Secondaries Group. Ms. Lau will partner with Ares' real estate secondaries team members in Boston, Connecticut and London to originate new real estate secondary market investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Danielle will be based in Hong Kong.

"We believe we have one of the largest dedicated teams focused on real estate secondaries in the US and Europe and are pleased to expand our capabilities in the growing Asia Pacific secondaries market," said Francisco Borges, Partner and Co-Head of Ares' Secondaries Group. "As a pioneer of liquidity solutions in private real estate funds, expanding our team in the region will enable Ares to continue to build its global footprint. Danielle has significant property investment experience and we look forward to further building out the team in the emerging Asian secondaries market."

Over the course of more than 16 years Ms. Lau has worked on institutional real estate investments throughout Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Ares, she served as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Private Markets team of the Exchange Fund Investment Office at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"). In that role, she was responsible for their Asia real estate portfolio as well as Global logistics investments. Prior to HKMA, she was a Director at Aetos Capital Real Estate, responsible for Asia ex- Japan investments and asset management. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lau was a part of Morgan Stanley's Greater China Real Estate Investing business. Ms. Lau holds a degree in Finance from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $334 billion of assets under management, with over 2,300 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Media

U.S.

Priscila Roney, +1 212-808-1185

[email protected]

Asia

[email protected]

Investors

Carl Drake

+1 888-818-5298

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
