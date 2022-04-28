Ares Management : Q1'22 Earnings Presentation

Ares Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK--Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) today reported its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 202 2.

GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $45.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a basic and diluted basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.24 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

After-tax realized income was $206.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. After-tax realized income per share of Class A and nonvoting common stock was $0.65 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Fee related earnings were $205.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Despite the challenging markets and significant volatility, we continued our strong growth in our core financial metrics dur ing the first quarter, including 59% year over year growth in our fee related earnings," said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. "With a record $92 billion of available capital to invest, a robust fundraising pipeline over the next 18 months and compelling fund performance, we remain well positioned to make opportunistic investments and to continue our earnings growth in the coming quarters and years."

"With $13.7 billion of gross capital raised during the first quarter, our investors continue to recognize our ability to perf orm well throughout market cycles," said Jarrod Phillips, Chief Financial Officer of Ares. "Our accrued net performance income doubled over the past 12 months which we belie ve represents our strong fund performance and signifies our future potential to realize more substantial longer term performance income."

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share of its Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on June 30, 2022 to its Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

Ares has a Dividend Reinvestment Program for its Class A common stockholders that will be effective for the quarterly dividen d on June 30, 2022. American Stock Transfer and Trust Company is engaged to administer the plan on behalf of Ares. Additional information can be located on the Investor Resources section of our website.

Ares issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter 2022 results, which can be viewed atwww.aresmgmt.comon the In vestor Resources section of our home page under Events and Presentations. The presentation is titled "First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation."

Ares will host a conference call on April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss first quarter results. All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website atwww.aresmgmt.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the confer ence call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 1483165 followed by the # sign and reference "Ares Management Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through May 28, 2022 to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 2663600. An archived replay will also be available through May 28, 2022 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary pr imary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flex ible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $325 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,100 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Statements included herein contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "foresees" or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical o r factual matters. The forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ares or an investment fund managed by Ares or its affiliates.

Assets Under Management • Total Assets Under Management ("AUMˮ) of $325.0 billion

• Total Fee Paying AUM ("FPAUMˮ) of $199.0 billion

• Available Capital of $92.4 billion

• AUM Not Yet Paying Fees available for future deployment of $58.2 billion

• Raised $13.7 billion in gross new capital with net inflows of capital(1) of $13.2 billion

• Capital deployment of $16.3 billion, including $11.0 billion by our drawdown funds Financial Results • Q1-22 GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation of $45.9 million

• Q1-22 GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of Class A and non-voting common stock of $0.24

• Q1-22 GAAP management fees of $477.3 million

• Q1-22 unconsolidated management fees and other fees of $502.8 million(2)

• Q1-22 Fee Related Performance Revenues of $12.7 million

• Q1-22 Fee Related Earnings of $205.7 million

• Q1-22 Realized Income of $222.0 million

• Q1-22 after-tax Realized Income of $0.65 per share of Class A and non-voting common stock Corporate Actions • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share of Class A and non-voting common stock, which is payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022 Recent Developments • On January 1, 2022, Ares changed its segment composition and established the Real Assets Group. The Real Assets Group consists of the activities of the former Real Estate Group and the infrastructure and power strategy, now referred to as infrastructure opportunities, which was formerly included within the Private Equity Group. On February 10, 2022, Ares completed the acquisition of AMP Capital's Infrastructure Debt platform ("Infrastructure Debtˮ), one of the largest infrastructure debt investment platforms globally, increasing AUM by $8.2 billion. The Infrastructure Debt activities are presented within the Real Assets Group.