Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Management Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-12-07 am EST
72.00 USD   -0.35%
09:07aAvant Secures $250 Million In Funding From Ares Management Corporation
BU
12/06X Energy Reactor to go Public via $2 Billion SPAC Deal With Ares Acquisition
MT
12/06Transcript : Ares Management Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-06-2022 11:20 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avant Secures $250 Million In Funding From Ares Management Corporation

12/07/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avant, LLC, a credit-first financial technology company* that provides access to innovative financial solutions to underserved non-prime consumers (“Avant”), today announced it secured $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds (“Ares”).

"Avant has established a track record of success over the course of a decade of delivering on our mission to empower customers to reach their goals with innovative solutions designed to move their financial lives forward," said Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant. "This capital infusion from Ares will further fuel our credit portfolio and next-gen platform, enabling stronger competitive advantage."

This funding follows a $250 million securitization in September and several other success markers in 2022. In January, the Avant Credit Card, issued by WebBank, surpassed one million customers. In August, the financial technology company unveiled a new multi-year exclusive partnership with Major League Soccer (“MLS”) for a co-branded fan affinity credit card that will be powered by Avant and issued by WebBank.

“We are excited to support the Avant platform through this next phase of growth,” said Jeffrey Kramer, Partner in the Ares Alternative Credit strategy. “Our flexible capital base helped us meet Avant’s evolving needs, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship.”

Avant's September securitization brought the total amount of asset-backed debt financing commitments secured by Avant in 2022 to $1.1 billion and Avant’s total commitments to over $1.6 billion to support its consumer credit portfolios. These commitments illustrate Avant's ability to successfully navigate economic cycles and increase the resiliency of Avant's funding profile. To date, Avant has provided access to over $9 billion in credit serving almost three million customers.

FT Partners served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Avant and its Board of Directors on this transaction. For more information, visit Avant’s website: https://www.avant.com/.

About Avant

Avant is a credit-first financial technology company* that provides access to innovative financial solutions, including personal loans and credit cards, championing customers on their financial journey. Through a combination of technology, analytics, and superior customer service, the Avant platform is designed to serve the non-prime U.S. consumer, largely underserved by traditional financial institutions. We're on a mission to move our customers Financially Forward™ to reach their financial goals. Since 2012, Avant has connected almost 3 million customers to $8 billion in loans and over 1 million credit cards. Avant has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, TechCrunch, Fortune, and Bloomberg.

*Avant, LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Avant-branded credit products are issued by WebBank.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $341 billion of assets under management, with over 2,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About Alternative Credit

Ares' Alternative Credit strategy focuses on lending to and investing in assets that generate contractual cash flows and fills gaps in the capital markets between credit, private equity and real estate. Ares Alternative Credit targets investments across the capital structure in specialty finance, lender finance, loan portfolios, equipment leasing, structured products, net lease, cash flow streams (royalties, licensing, management fees), and other asset-focused investments. Co-Headed by Keith Ashton and Joel Holsinger, Ares Alternative Credit leverages a broadly skilled and cohesive team of approximately 50 investment professionals as of September 30, 2022. Aligning Ares’ investment activities with its societal impact, Ares and Alternative Credit portfolio managers have committed to donating a portion of carried interest from certain Alternative Credit funds to global health and education charities.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
09:07aAvant Secures $250 Million In Funding From Ares Management Corporation
BU
12/06X Energy Reactor to go Public via $2 Billion SPAC Deal With Ares Acquisition
MT
12/06Transcript : Ares Management Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Fi..
CI
12/06Ares Acquisition, X Energy Reactor to Merge; Combined Company to Go Public
MT
11/30Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services ..
BU
11/22Swell Energy Inc. announced that it has received $120 million in funding from SoftBank ..
CI
11/21IN BRIEF: Euromoney's potential buyers enter senior facilities deal
AN
11/21Swell Energy Inc. announced that it expects to receive $138.208458 million in funding
CI
11/18Ares Management Credit Provides Additional $120 Million to UNAVETS Group
MT
11/18UNAVETS Receives 116 million Financing from Ares Management to Support Growth
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 732 M - -
Net income 2022 590 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 12 782 M 12 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,31x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 238
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 72,25 $
Average target price 88,92 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarrod Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Partner
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Global Chief Information Officer & Partner
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-11.10%12 782
BLACKSTONE INC.-36.65%55 251
KKR & CO. INC.-34.16%42 238
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.69%36 191
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.92%18 588
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.57%13 288