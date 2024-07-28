Certain Class C common stock of Ares Management Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024.

July 27, 2024 Share

Certain Class C common stock of Ares Management Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024. These Class C common stock will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 12-JUN-2024 to 28-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company's directors and executive officers (the ?Lock-up Parties?) have entered into lock up agreements with the underwriters prior to the commencement of this offering pursuant to which each of these persons or entities, for a period of 45 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, may not, without the prior written consent of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc., (1) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of Class A common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock (including without limitation, shares of Class A common stock or such other securities which may be deemed to be beneficially owned by such person or entity in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC and securities which may be issued upon exercise of a unit option or warrant), or publicly disclose the intention to make any offer, sale, pledge or disposition, (2) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the shares of Class A common stock or such other securities, whether any such transaction described in clause (1) or (2) above is to be settled by delivery of shares of Class A common stock or such other securities, in cash or otherwise or (3) make any demand for or exercise any right with respect to the registration of any shares of Class A common stock or any security convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock, in each case other than (A) the shares of Class A common stock to be sold by such person or entity pursuant to this offering, (B) transfers of shares of Class A common stock as a bona fide gift or gifts or on death by will or intestacy to a member of his or her immediate family or to a trust, the beneficiaries of which are exclusively such person and/or a member or members of his or her immediate family or to a charitable organization, (C) transfers of shares of Class A common stock, or any security convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock, to any individual, partnership (including a limited partnership), corporation, limited liability company, association, joint stock company, trust, joint venture, unincorporated organization, foreign government or other entity, that directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with, such person or entity, (D) distributions of shares of Class A common stock to members, stockholders, unitholders, partners or wholly-owned subsidiaries of such entity, (E) any transfers of shares of Class A common stock to us for the purpose of satisfying the cashless exercise price or tax withholding obligations upon the exercise of options outstanding on the date of this prospectus supplement or the settlement of deferred restricted shares of Class A common stock or restricted share units outstanding on the date of this prospectus supplement, (F) the sale of any shares of Class A common stock or other securities convertible into or exchangeable for, or that represent the right to receive, shares of Class A common stock acquired in this offering or in open market transactions after the completion of this offering, (G) the pledge of shares of Class A common stock, (H) if such person or entity is an officer and his or her terms of employment so provide as of the date of this prospectus supplement, transfers to us upon his or her death or disability or termination of his or her employment, (I) the establishment by Lock-up Parties of trading plans under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, provided that such plan does not provide for the transfer of securities during the restricted period, and the sale of shares of Class A common stock pursuant to an existing Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, provided that any related filings under Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act.