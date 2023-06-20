Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ares Management Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARES   US03990B1017

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13:10 2023-06-20 pm EDT
93.40 USD   -1.09%
01:12pPrivate equity-backed Savers Value Village targets $2.7 billion valuation in US IPO
RE
06/16Insider Sell: Ares Management
MT
06/15Extreme Reach Receives Investment from Ares Management
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Private equity-backed Savers Value Village targets $2.7 billion valuation in US IPO

06/20/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) -

Savers Value Village said on Tuesday it aims to raise up to $320 million for an initial public offering that would value the U.S. thrift store operator at about $2.7 billion.

A string of share offerings, including by restaurant chain Cava Group and consumer health firm Kenvue, are reviving the IPO market, which has been hit hard in the past year by rising interest rates. Energy contractor Kodiak Gas Services and reinsurer Fidelis Insurance Holdings announced on Tuesday that they were going public.

Savers Value Village, owned by private equity firm Ares Management Corp, plans to sell up to 18.8 million shares at $15 to $17 apiece, regulatory filings showed.

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Savers Value Village is one of the largest retailers of secondhand clothing, books, toys, shoes and household goods, with 317 stores in the United States and Canada. Revenue totaled $1.44 billion in 2022, up 19% from the prior year, while net income was flat at $84.7 million.

Ares Management will retain an 88% stake in Savers Value Village after the IPO. The company said two large institutional investors, Canada's Ontario Pension Plan and Norway's Norges bank Investment Management, have indicated interest in buying up to $130 million worth of the shares.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, and UBS are the lead underwriters for the IPO, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Lance Tupper and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION -1.05% 93.44 Delayed Quote.37.97%
CAVA GROUP, INC. 3.04% 39.28 Delayed Quote.0.00%
KENVUE INC. -0.08% 26.225 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 397 M - -
Net income 2023 712 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 17 184 M 17 184 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 558
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 94,43 $
Average target price 98,42 $
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarrod Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Partner
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Sandesh Hegde Global Chief Information Officer & Partner
Miriam G. Krieger Group Chief Compliance Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION37.97%17 184
BLACKSTONE INC.22.83%64 346
KKR & CO. INC.23.22%49 368
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.30%17 312
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.24%13 508
AMUNDI3.21%12 105
