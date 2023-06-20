Private equity-backed Savers Value Village targets $2.7 billion valuation in US IPO

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) -
Savers Value Village said on Tuesday it aims to
raise up to $320 million for an initial public offering that
would value the U.S. thrift store operator at about $2.7
billion.
A string of share offerings, including by restaurant chain
Cava Group and consumer health firm Kenvue,
are reviving the IPO market, which has been hit hard in the past
year by rising interest rates. Energy contractor Kodiak Gas
Services and reinsurer Fidelis Insurance Holdings announced on
Tuesday that they were going public.
Savers Value Village, owned by private equity firm Ares
Management Corp, plans to sell up to 18.8 million
shares at $15 to $17 apiece, regulatory filings showed.
Based in Bellevue, Washington, Savers Value Village is one
of the largest retailers of secondhand clothing, books, toys,
shoes and household goods, with 317 stores in the United States
and Canada. Revenue totaled $1.44 billion in 2022, up 19% from
the prior year, while net income was flat at $84.7 million.
Ares Management will retain an 88% stake in Savers Value
Village after the IPO. The company said two large institutional
investors, Canada's Ontario Pension Plan and Norway's Norges
bank Investment Management, have indicated interest in buying up
to $130 million worth of the shares.
J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, and UBS are the lead
underwriters for the IPO, which will be listed on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Lance
Tupper and Richard Chang)