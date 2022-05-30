Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARS   CA04017M1041

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(ARS)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/27 03:55:53 pm EDT
0.3200 CAD   -3.03%
03:40pARES STRATEGIC MINING : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05/17Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Ships All Lumps Plant Steel and Infrastructure Equipment to New Site
CI
05/17Ares Strategic Mining Ships all Lumps Plant Steel and Infrastructure Equipment to New Site
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Strategic Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

05/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Six Months Ended 31 March 2022

Stated in Canadian Dollars

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1 | P a g e

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY ..............................................................................................................

1

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION........................................................

1

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ........................................

2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ........................................................

3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS..................................................................

4

1)

Nature of operations and going concern .....................................................................................................

5

2)

Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance ........................................................................................

6

3)

Summary of significant accounting policies .................................................................................................

6

4)

Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty ..............................................

6

5)

Acquisition transaction ("Amalgamation") ..................................................................................................

8

6)

Financial instruments and risk management ...............................................................................................

9

7)

Amounts receivable ....................................................................................................................................

11

8)

Capital work in progress..............................................................................................................................

11

9)

Deposits .......................................................................................................................................................

11

10)

Property and equipment.............................................................................................................................

12

11)

Exploration and evaluation assets..............................................................................................................

13

12)

Short-term loans .........................................................................................................................................

16

13)

Convertible debenture................................................................................................................................

17

14)

Derivative liabilities .....................................................................................................................................

18

15)

Share capital ................................................................................................................................................

19

16)

Related party transactions and obligations................................................................................................

23

17)

Segmented disclosure .................................................................................................................................

25

18)

Capital management...................................................................................................................................

25

19)

Commitments..............................................................................................................................................

25

20)

Subsequent events......................................................................................................................................

26

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s external auditors.

We draw attention to Note 1 in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

"James Walker"

"Viktoriya Griffin"

James Walker, CEO

Viktoriya Griffin, CFO

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

31 March

30 September

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

985,295

$

1,051,149

Restricted cash

(10)

90,000

90,000

Amounts receivable

(7)

1,122,517

43,305

Prepaid amounts and other assets

595,944

234,506

2,793,756

1,418,960

Non-current Assets

Deposits Capital advances

Capital work-in-progress Property and equipment Exploration and evaluation assets

(9)

95,807

97,629

(8)

-

3,551,000

(8)

4,123,139

-

(10)

242,042

237,932

(11)

8,386,439

8,101,175

12,847,427

11,987,736

$

15,641,183

$

13,406,696

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Short-term loans

Non-Current Liabilities

Convertible debenture

Derivative liabilities

EQUITY

Equity Attributable to Shareholders

Share capital

Subscriptions received

Options - Contributed surplus

Warrants - Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive income ("OCI")

Deficit

Non-controlling interests

Total Equity

(16)

$

414,127

$

452,197

(12)

60,000

2,196,600

474,127

2,648,797

(13)

344,138

-

(14)

168,000

-

512,138

-

(15)

37,609,166

31,430,607

(15)

-

1,050

(15)

2,373,500

2,417,500

(15)

1,603,944

1,937,270

(169,019)

(45,655)

(25,539,987)

(23,759,558)

15,877,604

11,981,214

(15)

(1,222,686)

(1,223,315)

14,654,918

10,757,899

$

15,641,183

$

13,406,696

Nature of operations and going concern

(1)

Capital management

(18)

Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance

(2)

Commitment

(19)

Related party transactions and obligations

(16)

Subsequent events

(20)

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 May 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

"Paul Sarjeant"

"Raul Sanabria"

Paul Sarjeant, Director

Raul Sanabria, Director

1 | P a g e

-- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements --

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

6 Months

6 Months

3 Months

3 Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

General and Administrative

699,151

657,378

490,481

Office and marketing

393,938

Professional fees

174,884

93,442

90,855

59,039

Management fees

(16)

98,000

101,000

50,000

48,000

Stock-based compensation

74,000

-

(295,000)

-

Bank charges and interest expense

49,096

2,162

47,961

1,169

Transfer agent and filing fees

35,127

80,920

24,602

59,611

Insurance

25,537

7,325

10,048

4,296

Accretion expense

(13)

21,001

-

21,001

-

Depreciation

(10)

18,669

12,674

8,514

6,337

Resource property (recoveries) expenses

11,833

(9,094)

12,041

1,013

Travel

1,087

494

638

494

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

12,596

31,191

25,958

(5,028)

(1,220,981)

(977,492)

(487,099)

(568,869)

Other Expenses

Loss on sale of mineral property

(11)

(301,375)

-

(301,375)

-

Gain on derivative liability

37,000

-

37,000

-

Loss on settlement of liability

(12)

(294,444)

-

-

-

Net Loss for the period

(1,779,800)

(977,492)

(751,474)

$

(568,869)

Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Foreign operations - foreign exchange

(103,903)

(40,365)

(3,813)

(44,140)

Comprehensive Loss for the period

$

(1,883,703)

$

(1,017,857)

$

(755,287)

$

(613,009)

Net Loss Attributed to:

Shareholders

(1,779,171)

(975,531)

(749,930)

(569,313)

Non-controlling interest

(629)

1,961

(1,544)

444

$

(1,779,800)

$

(977,492)

$

(751,474)

$

(568,869)

Comprehensive Loss Attributed to:

Shareholders

(1,883,074)

(1,015,896)

(753,743)

(613,453)

Non-controlling interest

(629)

1,961

(1,544)

444

$

(1,883,703)

$

(1,017,857)

$

(755,287)

$

(613,009)

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

117,253,101

85,801,956

125,082,832

90,685,627

2 | P a g e

-- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements --

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:38:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
03:40pARES STRATEGIC MINING : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05/17Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Ships All Lumps Plant Steel and Infrastructure Equipment to ..
CI
05/17Ares Strategic Mining Ships all Lumps Plant Steel and Infrastructure Equipment to New S..
AQ
04/19ARES STRATEGIC MINING : Announces it has been allocated a US$10,000,000 Tax-Exempt Bond fr..
PU
04/19Ares Strategic Mining Announces it has been allocated a US$10,000,000 Tax-Exempt Bond f..
AQ
03/17ARES MINING : White House Commits to "Securing a Made in America Supply Chain for Critical..
PU
03/17ARES STRATEGIC MINING : White House Commits to "Securing a Made in America Supply Chain fo..
AQ
03/01Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s Metallurgical Lumps Plant Has Arrived At Is Industrial Sit..
CI
03/01Ares Strategic Mining Announces Lumps Plant Arrival at its Utah Site
AQ
03/01Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,46 M -4,31 M -4,31 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,9 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 CAD
Average target price 2,22 CAD
Spread / Average Target 594%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Walker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viktoriya Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Karl Marek Chairman
Dace Church Manager-Administration & Creative Arts
Paul Thomson Sarjeant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.3.23%33
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.98%57 463
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.70%48 519
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.68%45 626
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.06%12 995
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.23.49%11 614