Ares Strategic Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s external auditors.

We draw attention to Note 1 in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.