Ares Strategic Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
To the Shareholders of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s external auditors.
We draw attention to Note 1 in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
"James Walker"
"Viktoriya Griffin"
James Walker, CEO
Viktoriya Griffin, CFO
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
31 March
30 September
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
985,295
$
1,051,149
Restricted cash
(10)
90,000
90,000
Amounts receivable
(7)
1,122,517
43,305
Prepaid amounts and other assets
595,944
234,506
2,793,756
1,418,960
Non-current Assets
Deposits Capital advances
Capital work-in-progress Property and equipment Exploration and evaluation assets
(9)
95,807
97,629
(8)
-
3,551,000
(8)
4,123,139
-
(10)
242,042
237,932
(11)
8,386,439
8,101,175
12,847,427
11,987,736
$
15,641,183
$
13,406,696
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Short-term loans
Non-Current Liabilities
Convertible debenture
Derivative liabilities
EQUITY
Equity Attributable to Shareholders
Share capital
Subscriptions received
Options - Contributed surplus
Warrants - Contributed surplus
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("OCI")
Deficit
Non-controlling interests
Total Equity
(16)
$
414,127
$
452,197
(12)
60,000
2,196,600
474,127
2,648,797
(13)
344,138
-
(14)
168,000
-
512,138
-
(15)
37,609,166
31,430,607
(15)
-
1,050
(15)
2,373,500
2,417,500
(15)
1,603,944
1,937,270
(169,019)
(45,655)
(25,539,987)
(23,759,558)
15,877,604
11,981,214
(15)
(1,222,686)
(1,223,315)
14,654,918
10,757,899
$
15,641,183
$
13,406,696
Nature of operations and going concern
(1)
Capital management
(18)
Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance
(2)
Commitment
(19)
Related party transactions and obligations
(16)
Subsequent events
(20)
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 May 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
"Paul Sarjeant"
"Raul Sanabria"
Paul Sarjeant, Director
Raul Sanabria, Director
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
6 Months
6 Months
3 Months
3 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
General and Administrative
699,151
657,378
490,481
Office and marketing
393,938
Professional fees
174,884
93,442
90,855
59,039
Management fees
(16)
98,000
101,000
50,000
48,000
Stock-based compensation
74,000
-
(295,000)
-
Bank charges and interest expense
49,096
2,162
47,961
1,169
Transfer agent and filing fees
35,127
80,920
24,602
59,611
Insurance
25,537
7,325
10,048
4,296
Accretion expense
(13)
21,001
-
21,001
-
Depreciation
(10)
18,669
12,674
8,514
6,337
Resource property (recoveries) expenses
11,833
(9,094)
12,041
1,013
Travel
1,087
494
638
494
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
12,596
31,191
25,958
(5,028)
(1,220,981)
(977,492)
(487,099)
(568,869)
Other Expenses
Loss on sale of mineral property
(11)
(301,375)
-
(301,375)
-
Gain on derivative liability
37,000
-
37,000
-
Loss on settlement of liability
(12)
(294,444)
-
-
-
Net Loss for the period
(1,779,800)
(977,492)
(751,474)
$
(568,869)
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign operations - foreign exchange
(103,903)
(40,365)
(3,813)
(44,140)
Comprehensive Loss for the period
$
(1,883,703)
$
(1,017,857)
$
(755,287)
$
(613,009)
Net Loss Attributed to:
Shareholders
(1,779,171)
(975,531)
(749,930)
(569,313)
Non-controlling interest
(629)
1,961
(1,544)
444
$
(1,779,800)
$
(977,492)
$
(751,474)
$
(568,869)
Comprehensive Loss Attributed to:
Shareholders
(1,883,074)
(1,015,896)
(753,743)
(613,453)
Non-controlling interest
(629)
1,961
(1,544)
444
$
(1,883,703)
$
(1,017,857)
$
(755,287)
$
(613,009)
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
117,253,101
85,801,956
125,082,832
90,685,627
