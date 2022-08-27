Ares Strategic Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 30 June 2022

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
To the Shareholders of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s external auditors.
We draw attention to Note 1 in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
"James Walker"
"Viktoriya Griffin"
James Walker, CEO
Viktoriya Griffin, CFO
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
30 June
30 September
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash Amounts receivable Marketable securities
Prepaid amounts and other assets
Non-current Assets
Deposits Capital advances
Capital work-in-progress Property and equipment Exploration and evaluation assets
$
848,127
$
1,051,149
(10)
90,000
90,000
(0
477,008
43,305
(11)
528,590
-
275,574
234,506
2,219,299
1,418,960
(9)
98,765
97,629
(8)
-
3,551,000
(8)
4,123,139
-
(10)
232,839
237,932
(11)
9,156,536
8,101,175
13,611,279
11,987,736
$
15,830,578
$
13,406,696
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(15)
$
282,884
$
452,197
Short-term loans
(12)
60,000
2,196,600
Derivative liabilities
(13)
69,000
-
411,884
2,648,797
EQUITY
Equity Attributable to Shareholders
Share capital
(14)
38,755,878
31,430,607
Subscriptions received
(14)
-
1,050
Options - Contributed surplus
(14)
2,373,500
2,417,500
Warrants - Contributed surplus
(14)
1,511,855
1,937,270
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("OCI")
(49,091)
(45,655)
Deficit
(25,949,504)
(23,759,558)
16,642,638
11,981,214
Non-controlling interests
(14)
(1,223,944)
(1,223,315)
Total Equity
15,418,694
10,757,899
$
15,830,578
$
13,406,696
Nature of operations and going concern
(1)
Capital management
(17)
Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance
(2)
Commitment
(18)
Related party transactions and obligations
(15)
Subsequent events
(19)
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 August 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
"Paul Sarjeant"
"Raul Sanabria"
Paul Sarjeant, Director
Raul Sanabria, Director
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
9 Months
9 Months
3 Months
3 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
30 June
30 June
30 June
30 June
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
General and Administrative
990,793
1,111,406
291,642
Office and marketing
454,028
Professional fees
336,527
158,846
161,643
65,404
Management fees
(15)
146,250
152,250
48,250
51,250
Stock-based compensation
74,000
1,468,000
-
1,468,000
Bank charges and interest expense
55,348
4,067
6,252
1,905
Transfer agent and filing fees
49,510
95,427
14,383
14,507
Shareholder relations
-
27,048
-
26,798
Insurance
37,081
17,784
11,544
10,459
Depreciation
(10)
29,781
19,438
11,112
6,764
Resource property (recoveries) expenses
17,233
(3,401)
5,400
5,693
Travel
2,422
975
1,335
731
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(63,599)
73,210
(76,195)
42,019
(1,675,346)
(3,125,050)
(475,366)
(2,147,558)
Other (Expenses)/income
Loss on sale of mineral property
(11)
(301,375)
-
-
-
Loss on settlement of liability
(12)
(294,444)
-
-
-
Gain on derivative liability
(13)
52,000
-
15,000
-
Unrealized gain on revaluation
(11)
28,590
-
28,590
-
Net Loss for the period
(2,190,575)
(3,125,050)
(431,776)
$
(2,147,558)
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign operations - foreign exchange
(13,231)
(52,591)
90,672
(12,226)
Comprehensive Loss for the period
$
(2,203,806)
$
(3,177,641)
$
(341,104)
$
(2,159,784)
Net Loss Attributed to:
Shareholders
(2,189,946)
(3,126,922)
(431,776)
(2,147,469)
Non-controlling interest
(629)
1,872
-
(89)
$
(2,190,575)
$
(3,125,050)
$
(431,776)
$
(2,147,558)
Comprehensive Loss Attributed to:
Shareholders
(2,203,177)
(3,179,513)
(341,104)
(2,159,695)
Non-controlling interest
(629)
1,872
-
(89)
$
(2,203,806)
$
(3,177,641)
$
(341,104)
$
(2,159,784)
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
122,317,975
90,364,014
132,447,718
99,488,125
