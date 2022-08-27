Log in
    ARS   CA04017M1041

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(ARS)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.3400 CAD   -2.86%
Ares Strategic Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 30 June 2022

08/27/2022 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended 30 June 2022

Stated in Canadian Dollars

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY ................................................................................................................................

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION..................................................................

1

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ................................................

2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ..................................................................

3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS.............................................................................

4

1)

Nature of operations and going concern .....................................................................................................

5

2)

Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance ........................................................................................

6

3)

Summary of significant accounting policies .................................................................................................

6

4)

Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty ..............................................

6

5)

Acquisition transaction ("Amalgamation") ..................................................................................................

8

6)

Financial instruments and risk management ...............................................................................................

9

7)

Amounts receivable ....................................................................................................................................

11

8)

Capital work in progress..............................................................................................................................

11

9)

Deposits .......................................................................................................................................................

11

10)

Property and equipment.............................................................................................................................

12

11)

Exploration and evaluation assets..............................................................................................................

13

12)

Short-term loans .........................................................................................................................................

16

13)

Convertible debenture................................................................................................................................

17

14)

Share capital ................................................................................................................................................

18

15)

Related party transactions and obligations................................................................................................

23

16)

Segmented disclosure .................................................................................................................................

24

17)

Capital management...................................................................................................................................

24

18)

Commitments..............................................................................................................................................

24

19)

Subsequent events......................................................................................................................................

25

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.:

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.

In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s external auditors.

We draw attention to Note 1 in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

"James Walker"

"Viktoriya Griffin"

James Walker, CEO

Viktoriya Griffin, CFO

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

30 June

30 September

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash Amounts receivable Marketable securities

Prepaid amounts and other assets

Non-current Assets

Deposits Capital advances

Capital work-in-progress Property and equipment Exploration and evaluation assets

$

848,127

$

1,051,149

(10)

90,000

90,000

(0

477,008

43,305

(11)

528,590

-

275,574

234,506

2,219,299

1,418,960

(9)

98,765

97,629

(8)

-

3,551,000

(8)

4,123,139

-

(10)

232,839

237,932

(11)

9,156,536

8,101,175

13,611,279

11,987,736

$

15,830,578

$

13,406,696

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(15)

$

282,884

$

452,197

Short-term loans

(12)

60,000

2,196,600

Derivative liabilities

(13)

69,000

-

411,884

2,648,797

EQUITY

Equity Attributable to Shareholders

Share capital

(14)

38,755,878

31,430,607

Subscriptions received

(14)

-

1,050

Options - Contributed surplus

(14)

2,373,500

2,417,500

Warrants - Contributed surplus

(14)

1,511,855

1,937,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income ("OCI")

(49,091)

(45,655)

Deficit

(25,949,504)

(23,759,558)

16,642,638

11,981,214

Non-controlling interests

(14)

(1,223,944)

(1,223,315)

Total Equity

15,418,694

10,757,899

$

15,830,578

$

13,406,696

Nature of operations and going concern

(1)

Capital management

(17)

Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance

(2)

Commitment

(18)

Related party transactions and obligations

(15)

Subsequent events

(19)

The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 August 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

"Paul Sarjeant"

"Raul Sanabria"

Paul Sarjeant, Director

Raul Sanabria, Director

1 | P a g e

-- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements --

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

9 Months

9 Months

3 Months

3 Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

General and Administrative

990,793

1,111,406

291,642

Office and marketing

454,028

Professional fees

336,527

158,846

161,643

65,404

Management fees

(15)

146,250

152,250

48,250

51,250

Stock-based compensation

74,000

1,468,000

-

1,468,000

Bank charges and interest expense

55,348

4,067

6,252

1,905

Transfer agent and filing fees

49,510

95,427

14,383

14,507

Shareholder relations

-

27,048

-

26,798

Insurance

37,081

17,784

11,544

10,459

Depreciation

(10)

29,781

19,438

11,112

6,764

Resource property (recoveries) expenses

17,233

(3,401)

5,400

5,693

Travel

2,422

975

1,335

731

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(63,599)

73,210

(76,195)

42,019

(1,675,346)

(3,125,050)

(475,366)

(2,147,558)

Other (Expenses)/income

Loss on sale of mineral property

(11)

(301,375)

-

-

-

Loss on settlement of liability

(12)

(294,444)

-

-

-

Gain on derivative liability

(13)

52,000

-

15,000

-

Unrealized gain on revaluation

(11)

28,590

-

28,590

-

Net Loss for the period

(2,190,575)

(3,125,050)

(431,776)

$

(2,147,558)

Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

Foreign operations - foreign exchange

(13,231)

(52,591)

90,672

(12,226)

Comprehensive Loss for the period

$

(2,203,806)

$

(3,177,641)

$

(341,104)

$

(2,159,784)

Net Loss Attributed to:

Shareholders

(2,189,946)

(3,126,922)

(431,776)

(2,147,469)

Non-controlling interest

(629)

1,872

-

(89)

$

(2,190,575)

$

(3,125,050)

$

(431,776)

$

(2,147,558)

Comprehensive Loss Attributed to:

Shareholders

(2,203,177)

(3,179,513)

(341,104)

(2,159,695)

Non-controlling interest

(629)

1,872

-

(89)

$

(2,203,806)

$

(3,177,641)

$

(341,104)

$

(2,159,784)

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

122,317,975

90,364,014

132,447,718

99,488,125

2 | P a g e

-- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements --

Disclaimer

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 08:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
