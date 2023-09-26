Vancouver, B.C., September 26th, 2023 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (CSE: ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1), has completed its spinout, Enyo Strategic Mining Inc., for which all Ares Strategic Mining Inc. shareholders will receive dividend Enyo shares.





For those Ares shareholders who have not received their Enyo shares, the attached form will allow all Certificate or DRS holders to claim their Enyo shares. If all Certificate or DRS shareholders can send an executed copy of the attached letter of transmittal to TSX Trust, as well as their original share certificate or DRS advice, TSX Trust will issue the shareholder their Enyo shares.









ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.

James Walker Chief Executive Officer and President





For further information, please contact James Walker by email at jwalker@aresmining.com





LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL .pdf Download PDF • 211KB