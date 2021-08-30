Ares Strategic Mining : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended 30 June 2021

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
To the Shareholders of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of financial statements.
The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and the external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management, and the external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of Ares Strategic Mining Inc.'s external auditors.
We draw attention to Note 1 in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast substantial doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
"James Walker"
"Viktoriya Griffin"
James Walker, CEO
Viktoriya Griffin, CFO
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
30 June
30 September
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
1,716,693
$
219,770
Restricted cash
90,000
-
Amounts receivable
(7)
59,598
12,831
Prepaid amounts and other assets
378,387
309,585
2,244,678
542,186
Non-current Assets
Deposits
(8)
77,561
72,181
Property and equipment
(9)
246,015
190,119
Exploration and evaluation assets
(10)
5,942,279
4,444,014
6,265,855
4,706,314
$
8,510,533
$
5,248,500
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Short-term loans
(13)
$
251,662
$
617,699
(11)
680,923
63,355
932,585
681,054
EQUITY
Equity Attributable to Shareholders
Share capital
(12)
27,713,462
22,467,660
Shares to be issued (Subscriptions receivable)
800
-
Options - Contributed surplus
(12)
2,417,500
1,152,500
Warrants - Contributed surplus
(12)
1,946,125
2,269,584
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("OCI")
(42,198)
10,393
Deficit
(23,235,382)
(20,108,460)
8,800,307
5,791,677
Non-controlling interests
(12)
(1,222,359)
(1,224,231)
Total Equity
7,577,948
4,567,446
$
8,510,533
$
5,248,500
Nature of operations and going concern
(1)
Capital management
(15)
Basis of preparation - Statement of Compliance
(2)
Commitment
(16)
Related party transactions and obligations
(13)
Subsequent events
(0
The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 August 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:
"Paul Sarjeant"
"Karl Marek"
Paul Sarjeant, Director
Karl Marek, Director
-- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements --
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC.
(Unaudited) Canadian Dollars
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
9 Months
9 Months
3 Months
3 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
30 June
30 June
30 June
30 June
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
General and Administrative
Stock-based compensation
$
1,468,000
$
271,000
$
1,468,000
$
-
Office and marketing
1,111,406
381,819
454,028
322,221
Professional fees
158,846
158,209
65,404
25,853
Management fees
(13)
152,250
195,828
51,250
113,750
Transfer agent and filing fees
95,427
64,270
14,507
38,204
Shareholder relations
27,048
9,846
26,798
7,859
Depreciation
(9)
19,438
5,281
6,764
5,281
Insurance
17,784
13,044
10,459
7,752
Bank charges and interest expense
4,067
9,105
1,905
2,602
Travel
975
15,435
731
10,061
Resource property (recoveries) expenses
(3,401)
2,057
5,693
(14,184)
3,051,840
1,125,894
2,105,539
519,399
Other Expenses
Foreign exchange loss
73,210
11,245
42,019
1,622
Net Loss for the period
(3,125,050)
(1,137,139)
(2,147,558)
(521,021)
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign operations - foreign exchange
(52,591)
47,897
(12,226)
(84,102)
Comprehensive Loss for the period
$
(3,177,641)
$
(1,089,242)
$
(2,159,784)
$
(605,123)
Net Loss Attributed to:
Shareholders
(3,126,922)
(1,133,965)
(2,147,469)
(521,452)
Non-controlling interest
1,872
(3,174)
(89)
431
$
(3,125,050)
$
(1,137,139)
$
(2,147,558)
$
(521,021)
Comprehensive Loss Attributed to:
Shareholders
(3,179,513)
(1,086,068)
(2,159,695)
(605,554)
Non-controlling interest
1,872
(3,174)
(89)
431
$
(3,177,641)
$
(1,089,242)
$
(2,159,784)
$
(605,123)
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
90,364,014
37,668,521
99,488,125
63,823,229
-- The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements --
