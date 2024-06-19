AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer Registration (CNPJ) No. 16.590.234/0001-76

Commercial Registry Number (NIRE) 31.300.025.91-8 | CVM Code No. 2234-9

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Arezzo&Co" or "Company"), in compliance with the terms of art. 33, XXVIII, of CVM Resolution No. 80, of 2022, informs that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date ("EGM"), the amendment of the Company's bylaws was approved to, among other changes, include provisions related to the Company's Statutory Audit Committee, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 23, of 2021 ("CAE").

The amendment of the bylaws, including the establishment of the CAE, was approved in the context of the merger of Grupo de Moda SOMA S.A. ("Grupo SOMA") by Arezzo&Co ("Merger"), also approved at the EGM, as disclosed in the Material Fact released on this date ("Material Fact").

As disclosed in the Material Fact, the effectiveness of the Merger and the amendment of the bylaws, including the provisions related to the CAE, is subject to the fulfillment (or waiver, as applicable) of certain suspensive conditions provided in the context of the Merger ("Suspensive Conditions").

It will be up to the Boards of Directors of Arezzo&Co and Grupo SOMA to declare the fulfillment (or waiver, as applicable) of the Suspensive Conditions, the effectiveness of the pertinent resolutions of the EGM, and the closing date for the implementation of the Merger and other related matters, including the amendment of the bylaws including the establishment of the CAE, which will be disclosed in due course by the companies.

The election of the members of the CAE and the internal regulations of the CAE will be duly submitted for deliberation by the Company's Board of Directors and informed to shareholders and the market.

More detailed information regarding the EGM, the Merger, and the amendment of Arezzo&Co's bylaws is available for consultation on the CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br),B3 (http://www.b3.com.br), and Arezzo&Co (https://ri.arezzoco.com.br/) websites.

Belo Horizonte, June 18, 2024.

RAFAEL SACHETE DA SILVA

Corporate Vice-President, Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer