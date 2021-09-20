Log in
83.29 BRL   -0.75%
03:52pAREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
07/14Arezzo Indústria e Comércio S.A. acquired My Shoes.
CI
07/12AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO S A : Fato Relevante
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

09/20/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021- AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Contents

Company information

Capital composition

1

Parent company financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

2

Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity

3

Statement of income

5

Statement of comprehensive income

6

Statement of cash flows

7

Statement of changes in equity

1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021

9

1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020

10

Statement of value added

11

Consolidated financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

12

Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity

13

Statement of income

15

Statement of comprehensive income

17

Statement of cash flows

18

Statement of changes in equity

1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021

20

1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020

21

Statement of value added

22

Management Commentary

23

Notes to the interim financial statements

Reports and Statements

Independent auditor's review report - unqualified conclusion

110

Report of the Supervisory Board or its equivalent

111

Statement by the officers on the financial statements

112

Statement by the officers on the independent auditor's report

113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Company information / Capital composition

Number of shares

Three months ended

(thousands)

6/30/2021

Paid-up capital

Common shares

99,631

Preferred shares

0

Total

99,631

Treasury shares

Common shares

554

Preferred shares

0

Total

554

PAGE: 1 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Assets (In thousands of reais)

Account

Account title

Second quarter

Prior year

code

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

1

Total assets

2,255,844

2,355,157

1.01

Current assets

589,318

850,035

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

673

3,291

1.01.02

Cash investments

147,418

347,640

1.01.02.01

Cash investments at fair value through profit or loss

147,418

347,640

1.01.02.01.03

Cash investments at fair value

147,418

347,640

1.01.03

Trade and other receivables

268,181

385,479

1.01.03.01

Trade receivables

253,197

385,479

1.01.03.02

Other receivables

14,984

0

1.01.03.02.01

Dividends receivable

14,984

0

1.01.04

Inventories

137,133

85,694

1.01.06

Taxes recoverable

16,394

11,461

1.01.06.01

Current taxes recoverable

16,394

11,461

1.01.08

Other current assets

19,519

16,470

1.01.08.03

Other

19,519

16,470

1.02

Non-current assets

1,666,526

1,505,122

1.02.01

Long-term receivables

241,467

144,863

1.02.01.04

Trade and other receivables

32,553

2,564

1.02.01.04.01

Trade receivables

32,553

2,564

1.02.01.07

Deferred tax assets

26,220

48,850

1.02.01.07.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

26,220

48,850

1.02.01.09

Receivables from related parties

162,149

75,548

1.02.01.09.02

Receivables from subsidiaries

130,371

30,523

1.02.01.09.05

Loans to related parties

31,778

45,025

1.02.01.10

Other non-current assets

20,545

17,901

1.02.01.10.03

Judicial deposits

20,228

17,585

1.02.01.10.04

Other

317

316

1.02.02

Investments

1,302,417

1,253,681

1.02.02.01

Investments accounted for using the equity method

1,297,851

1,251,565

1.02.02.01.02

Investments in subsidiaries

1,297,851

1,251,565

1.02.02.02

Investment properties

4,566

2,116

1.02.02.02.01

Investment properties

4,566

2,116

1.02.03

Property, plant and equipment

49,531

49,068

1.02.03.01

Property, plant and equipment in operation

49,531

49,068

1.02.04

Intangible assets

73,111

57,510

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

73,111

57,510

1.02.04.01.02

Trademarks and patents

8,714

5,582

1.02.04.01.03

Software licenses

64,397

51,928

PAGE: 2 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of reais)

Account

Account title

Second quarter

Prior year

code

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

2

Total liabilities

2,255,844

2,355,157

2.01

Current liabilities

531,106

600,230

2.01.01

Salaries, vacation pay and social charges payable

30,925

31,699

2.01.01.01

Social charges

2,763

2,852

2.01.01.02

Salaries and vacation pay

28,162

28,847

2.01.02

Trade payables

249,300

335,821

2.01.02.01

Domestic suppliers

248,809

332,760

2.01.02.02

Foreign suppliers

491

3,061

2.01.03

Taxes payable

8,144

8,761

2.01.03.01

Federal taxes payable

9,231

8,409

2.01.03.01.01

Income tax and social contribution payable

133

0

2.01.03.01.02

Other federal taxes

9,098

0

2.01.03.02

State taxes payable

-1,105

334

2.01.03.03

Municipal taxes payable

18

18

2.01.04

Borrowings

114,732

142,160

2.01.04.01

Borrowings

114,732

142,160

2.01.04.01.01

In local currency

114,732

41,369

2.01.04.01.02

In foreign currency

0

100,791

2.01.05

Other liabilities

128,005

81,789

2.01.05.02

Other

128,005

81,789

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on capital payable

28,422

0

2.01.05.02.04

Other

42,261

75,976

2.01.05.02.05

Lease liabilities

6,677

5,813

2.01.05.02.06

Payables for acquisition of subsidiary

50,645

0

2.02

Non-current liabilities

293,758

406,330

2.02.01

Borrowings

227,679

318,611

2.02.01.01

Borrowings

227,679

318,611

2.02.01.01.01

In local currency

227,679

318,611

2.02.02

Other liabilities

14,500

16,735

2.02.02.02

Other

14,500

16,735

2.02.02.02.04

Lease liabilities

14,500

16,735

2.02.04

Provisions

51,579

70,771

2.02.04.01

Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil proceedings

7,009

5,721

2.02.04.01.02

Provision for social security and labor proceedings

5,286

3,990

2.02.04.01.03

Provision for employee benefit obligations

0

56

2.02.04.01.04

Provision for civil proceedings

48

0

2.02.04.01.05

Provision for tax proceedings

1,675

1,675

2.02.04.02

Other provisions

44,570

65,050

2.02.04.02.04

Other payables

500

65,050

2.02.04.02.05

Deferred income

133

0

2.02.04.02.06

Provision for losses on investments

43,937

0

2.02.06

Deferred profit and revenue

0

213

2.02.06.02

Deferred revenue

0

213

2.03

Equity

1,430,980

1,348,597

2.03.01

Paid-up capital

808,715

967,924

2.03.02

Capital reserves

-51,547

49,229

PAGE: 3 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of reais)

Account

Account title

Second quarter

Prior year

code

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

2.03.02.02

Special reserve for goodwill arising from merger

0

21,470

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

-51,547

-191

2.03.02.09

Reserve for share option and restricted stock plans

0

27,950

2.03.04

Revenue reserves

545,273

338,414

2.03.04.05

Retained earnings reserve

107,895

107,895

2.03.04.07

Tax incentive reserve

227,937

227,937

2.03.04.08

Proposed additional dividend

0

2,582

2.03.04.10

Capital reserve

209,486

0

2.03.04.11

Investment losses

-45

0

2.03.05

Retained earnings

133,466

0

2.03.06

Carrying value adjustments

-4,927

0

2.03.08

Other comprehensive loss

0

-6,970

PAGE: 4 of 113

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arezzo Indústria e Comércio SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 629 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2021 230 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2021 426 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 8 252 M 1 551 M 1 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 923
Free-Float 53,6%
