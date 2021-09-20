Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021- AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Contents Company information Capital composition 1 Parent company financial statements Balance sheet - Assets 2 Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity 3 Statement of income 5 Statement of comprehensive income 6 Statement of cash flows 7 Statement of changes in equity 1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021 9 1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020 10 Statement of value added 11 Consolidated financial statements Balance sheet - Assets 12 Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity 13 Statement of income 15 Statement of comprehensive income 17 Statement of cash flows 18 Statement of changes in equity 1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021 20 1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020 21 Statement of value added 22 Management Commentary 23 Notes to the interim financial statements Reports and Statements Independent auditor's review report - unqualified conclusion 110 Report of the Supervisory Board or its equivalent 111 Statement by the officers on the financial statements 112 Statement by the officers on the independent auditor's report 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Company information / Capital composition Number of shares Three months ended (thousands) 6/30/2021 Paid-up capital Common shares 99,631 Preferred shares 0 Total 99,631 Treasury shares Common shares 554 Preferred shares 0 Total 554 PAGE: 1 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Assets (In thousands of reais) Account Account title Second quarter Prior year code 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 1 Total assets 2,255,844 2,355,157 1.01 Current assets 589,318 850,035 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 673 3,291 1.01.02 Cash investments 147,418 347,640 1.01.02.01 Cash investments at fair value through profit or loss 147,418 347,640 1.01.02.01.03 Cash investments at fair value 147,418 347,640 1.01.03 Trade and other receivables 268,181 385,479 1.01.03.01 Trade receivables 253,197 385,479 1.01.03.02 Other receivables 14,984 0 1.01.03.02.01 Dividends receivable 14,984 0 1.01.04 Inventories 137,133 85,694 1.01.06 Taxes recoverable 16,394 11,461 1.01.06.01 Current taxes recoverable 16,394 11,461 1.01.08 Other current assets 19,519 16,470 1.01.08.03 Other 19,519 16,470 1.02 Non-current assets 1,666,526 1,505,122 1.02.01 Long-term receivables 241,467 144,863 1.02.01.04 Trade and other receivables 32,553 2,564 1.02.01.04.01 Trade receivables 32,553 2,564 1.02.01.07 Deferred tax assets 26,220 48,850 1.02.01.07.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 26,220 48,850 1.02.01.09 Receivables from related parties 162,149 75,548 1.02.01.09.02 Receivables from subsidiaries 130,371 30,523 1.02.01.09.05 Loans to related parties 31,778 45,025 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 20,545 17,901 1.02.01.10.03 Judicial deposits 20,228 17,585 1.02.01.10.04 Other 317 316 1.02.02 Investments 1,302,417 1,253,681 1.02.02.01 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,297,851 1,251,565 1.02.02.01.02 Investments in subsidiaries 1,297,851 1,251,565 1.02.02.02 Investment properties 4,566 2,116 1.02.02.02.01 Investment properties 4,566 2,116 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 49,531 49,068 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment in operation 49,531 49,068 1.02.04 Intangible assets 73,111 57,510 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 73,111 57,510 1.02.04.01.02 Trademarks and patents 8,714 5,582 1.02.04.01.03 Software licenses 64,397 51,928 PAGE: 2 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of reais) Account Account title Second quarter Prior year code 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 2 Total liabilities 2,255,844 2,355,157 2.01 Current liabilities 531,106 600,230 2.01.01 Salaries, vacation pay and social charges payable 30,925 31,699 2.01.01.01 Social charges 2,763 2,852 2.01.01.02 Salaries and vacation pay 28,162 28,847 2.01.02 Trade payables 249,300 335,821 2.01.02.01 Domestic suppliers 248,809 332,760 2.01.02.02 Foreign suppliers 491 3,061 2.01.03 Taxes payable 8,144 8,761 2.01.03.01 Federal taxes payable 9,231 8,409 2.01.03.01.01 Income tax and social contribution payable 133 0 2.01.03.01.02 Other federal taxes 9,098 0 2.01.03.02 State taxes payable -1,105 334 2.01.03.03 Municipal taxes payable 18 18 2.01.04 Borrowings 114,732 142,160 2.01.04.01 Borrowings 114,732 142,160 2.01.04.01.01 In local currency 114,732 41,369 2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency 0 100,791 2.01.05 Other liabilities 128,005 81,789 2.01.05.02 Other 128,005 81,789 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on capital payable 28,422 0 2.01.05.02.04 Other 42,261 75,976 2.01.05.02.05 Lease liabilities 6,677 5,813 2.01.05.02.06 Payables for acquisition of subsidiary 50,645 0 2.02 Non-current liabilities 293,758 406,330 2.02.01 Borrowings 227,679 318,611 2.02.01.01 Borrowings 227,679 318,611 2.02.01.01.01 In local currency 227,679 318,611 2.02.02 Other liabilities 14,500 16,735 2.02.02.02 Other 14,500 16,735 2.02.02.02.04 Lease liabilities 14,500 16,735 2.02.04 Provisions 51,579 70,771 2.02.04.01 Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil proceedings 7,009 5,721 2.02.04.01.02 Provision for social security and labor proceedings 5,286 3,990 2.02.04.01.03 Provision for employee benefit obligations 0 56 2.02.04.01.04 Provision for civil proceedings 48 0 2.02.04.01.05 Provision for tax proceedings 1,675 1,675 2.02.04.02 Other provisions 44,570 65,050 2.02.04.02.04 Other payables 500 65,050 2.02.04.02.05 Deferred income 133 0 2.02.04.02.06 Provision for losses on investments 43,937 0 2.02.06 Deferred profit and revenue 0 213 2.02.06.02 Deferred revenue 0 213 2.03 Equity 1,430,980 1,348,597 2.03.01 Paid-up capital 808,715 967,924 2.03.02 Capital reserves -51,547 49,229 PAGE: 3 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of reais) Account Account title Second quarter Prior year code 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 2.03.02.02 Special reserve for goodwill arising from merger 0 21,470 2.03.02.05 Treasury shares -51,547 -191 2.03.02.09 Reserve for share option and restricted stock plans 0 27,950 2.03.04 Revenue reserves 545,273 338,414 2.03.04.05 Retained earnings reserve 107,895 107,895 2.03.04.07 Tax incentive reserve 227,937 227,937 2.03.04.08 Proposed additional dividend 0 2,582 2.03.04.10 Capital reserve 209,486 0 2.03.04.11 Investment losses -45 0 2.03.05 Retained earnings 133,466 0 2.03.06 Carrying value adjustments -4,927 0 2.03.08 Other comprehensive loss 0 -6,970 PAGE: 4 of 113

