Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Version: 1
Quarterly Information (ITR) at June 30, 2021- AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Contents
Company information
Parent company financial statements
Balance sheet - Assets
2
Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity
3
Statement of income
5
Statement of comprehensive income
6
Statement of cash flows
7
Statement of changes in equity
1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021
9
1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020
10
Statement of value added
11
Consolidated financial statements
Balance sheet - Assets
12
Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity
13
Statement of income
15
Statement of comprehensive income
17
Statement of cash flows
18
Statement of changes in equity
1/1/2021 to 6/30/2021
20
1/1/2020 to 6/30/2020
21
Statement of value added
22
Management Commentary
23
Notes to the interim financial statements
Reports and Statements
Independent auditor's review report - unqualified conclusion
110
Report of the Supervisory Board or its equivalent
111
Statement by the officers on the financial statements
112
Statement by the officers on the independent auditor's report
113
Company information / Capital composition
Number of shares
Three months ended
(thousands)
6/30/2021
Paid-up capital
Common shares
99,631
Preferred shares
0
Total
99,631
Treasury shares
Common shares
554
Preferred shares
0
Total
554
Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Assets (In thousands of reais)
Account
Account title
Second quarter
Prior year
code
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
1
Total assets
2,255,844
2,355,157
1.01
Current assets
589,318
850,035
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
673
3,291
1.01.02
Cash investments
147,418
347,640
1.01.02.01
Cash investments at fair value through profit or loss
147,418
347,640
1.01.02.01.03
Cash investments at fair value
147,418
347,640
1.01.03
Trade and other receivables
268,181
385,479
1.01.03.01
Trade receivables
253,197
385,479
1.01.03.02
Other receivables
14,984
0
1.01.03.02.01
Dividends receivable
14,984
0
1.01.04
Inventories
137,133
85,694
1.01.06
Taxes recoverable
16,394
11,461
1.01.06.01
Current taxes recoverable
16,394
11,461
1.01.08
Other current assets
19,519
16,470
1.01.08.03
Other
19,519
16,470
1.02
Non-current assets
1,666,526
1,505,122
1.02.01
Long-term receivables
241,467
144,863
1.02.01.04
Trade and other receivables
32,553
2,564
1.02.01.04.01
Trade receivables
32,553
2,564
1.02.01.07
Deferred tax assets
26,220
48,850
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred income tax and social contribution
26,220
48,850
1.02.01.09
Receivables from related parties
162,149
75,548
1.02.01.09.02
Receivables from subsidiaries
130,371
30,523
1.02.01.09.05
Loans to related parties
31,778
45,025
1.02.01.10
Other non-current assets
20,545
17,901
1.02.01.10.03
Judicial deposits
20,228
17,585
1.02.01.10.04
Other
317
316
1.02.02
Investments
1,302,417
1,253,681
1.02.02.01
Investments accounted for using the equity method
1,297,851
1,251,565
1.02.02.01.02
Investments in subsidiaries
1,297,851
1,251,565
1.02.02.02
Investment properties
4,566
2,116
1.02.02.02.01
Investment properties
4,566
2,116
1.02.03
Property, plant and equipment
49,531
49,068
1.02.03.01
Property, plant and equipment in operation
49,531
49,068
1.02.04
Intangible assets
73,111
57,510
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
73,111
57,510
1.02.04.01.02
Trademarks and patents
8,714
5,582
1.02.04.01.03
Software licenses
64,397
51,928
Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of reais)
Account
Account title
Second quarter
Prior year
code
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
2
Total liabilities
2,255,844
2,355,157
2.01
Current liabilities
531,106
600,230
2.01.01
Salaries, vacation pay and social charges payable
30,925
31,699
2.01.01.01
Social charges
2,763
2,852
2.01.01.02
Salaries and vacation pay
28,162
28,847
2.01.02
Trade payables
249,300
335,821
2.01.02.01
Domestic suppliers
248,809
332,760
2.01.02.02
Foreign suppliers
491
3,061
2.01.03
Taxes payable
8,144
8,761
2.01.03.01
Federal taxes payable
9,231
8,409
2.01.03.01.01
Income tax and social contribution payable
133
0
2.01.03.01.02
Other federal taxes
9,098
0
2.01.03.02
State taxes payable
-1,105
334
2.01.03.03
Municipal taxes payable
18
18
2.01.04
Borrowings
114,732
142,160
2.01.04.01
Borrowings
114,732
142,160
2.01.04.01.01
In local currency
114,732
41,369
2.01.04.01.02
In foreign currency
0
100,791
2.01.05
Other liabilities
128,005
81,789
2.01.05.02
Other
128,005
81,789
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and interest on capital payable
28,422
0
2.01.05.02.04
Other
42,261
75,976
2.01.05.02.05
Lease liabilities
6,677
5,813
2.01.05.02.06
Payables for acquisition of subsidiary
50,645
0
2.02
Non-current liabilities
293,758
406,330
2.02.01
Borrowings
227,679
318,611
2.02.01.01
Borrowings
227,679
318,611
2.02.01.01.01
In local currency
227,679
318,611
2.02.02
Other liabilities
14,500
16,735
2.02.02.02
Other
14,500
16,735
2.02.02.02.04
Lease liabilities
14,500
16,735
2.02.04
Provisions
51,579
70,771
2.02.04.01
Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil proceedings
7,009
5,721
2.02.04.01.02
Provision for social security and labor proceedings
5,286
3,990
2.02.04.01.03
Provision for employee benefit obligations
0
56
2.02.04.01.04
Provision for civil proceedings
48
0
2.02.04.01.05
Provision for tax proceedings
1,675
1,675
2.02.04.02
Other provisions
44,570
65,050
2.02.04.02.04
Other payables
500
65,050
2.02.04.02.05
Deferred income
133
0
2.02.04.02.06
Provision for losses on investments
43,937
0
2.02.06
Deferred profit and revenue
0
213
2.02.06.02
Deferred revenue
0
213
2.03
Equity
1,430,980
1,348,597
2.03.01
Paid-up capital
808,715
967,924
2.03.02
Capital reserves
-51,547
49,229
Parent company financial statements/ Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of reais)
Account
Account title
Second quarter
Prior year
code
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
2.03.02.02
Special reserve for goodwill arising from merger
0
21,470
2.03.02.05
Treasury shares
-51,547
-191
2.03.02.09
Reserve for share option and restricted stock plans
0
27,950
2.03.04
Revenue reserves
545,273
338,414
2.03.04.05
Retained earnings reserve
107,895
107,895
2.03.04.07
Tax incentive reserve
227,937
227,937
2.03.04.08
Proposed additional dividend
0
2,582
2.03.04.10
Capital reserve
209,486
0
2.03.04.11
Investment losses
-45
0
2.03.05
Retained earnings
133,466
0
2.03.06
Carrying value adjustments
-4,927
0
2.03.08
Other comprehensive loss
0
-6,970
Sales 2021
2 629 M
491 M
491 M
Net income 2021
230 M
42,9 M
42,9 M
Net Debt 2021
426 M
79,4 M
79,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
29,2x
Yield 2021
0,93%
Capitalization
8 252 M
1 551 M
1 540 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,30x
EV / Sales 2022
2,75x
Nbr of Employees
3 923
Free-Float
53,6%
