Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Contents Company information Capital composition 1 Parent company financial information Balance sheet - Assets 2 Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity 3 Statement of income 5 Statement of comprehensive income 6 Statement of cash flows - Indirect method 7 Statement of changes in equity January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 9 January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 10 Statement of value added 11 Consolidated financial information Balance sheet - Assets 12 Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity 13 Statement of income 15 Statement of comprehensive income 17 Statement of cash flows - Indirect method 18 Statement of changes in equity January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 20 January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 21 Statement of value added 22 Management Commentary 23 Notes to the interim financial information 57 Commentary about Financial Projections 109 Reports and Statements Independent auditor's review report 110 Report of the Supervisory Board or its equivalent 111 Statement by the Company officers on the financial information 112 Statement by the Company officers on the independent auditor's report 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Company information / Capital composition Number of shares Current quarter ended (units) September 30, 2022 Paid-up capital Common shares 110,186,077 Preferred shares 0 Total 110,186,077 Treasury shares Common shares 0 Preferred shares 0 Total PAGE: 1 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Parent company financial information / Balance sheet (In thousands of real) Account Account title Third quarter ended Prior year ended code September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 1 Total assets 3,851,411 2,664,878 1.01 Current assets 1,557,533 725,701 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 54,325 2,448 1.01.02 Cash investments 157,878 69,775 1.01.02.01 Cash investments at fair value through 157,878 69,775 profit or loss 1.01.02.01.03 Cash investments at fair value 157,878 69,775 1.01.03 Trade and other receivables 647,919 481,059 1.01.03.01 Trade receivables 647,919 481,059 1.01.04 Inventories 479,900 133,698 1.01.06 Taxes recoverable 146,204 16,942 1.01.06.01 Current tax assets 146,204 16,942 1.01.08 Other current assets 71,307 21,779 1.01.08.03 Other 71,307 21,779 1.02 Non-current assets 2,293,878 1,939,177 1.02.01 Long-term receivables 232,078 329,182 1.02.01.04 Trade and other receivables 565 2,016 1.02.01.04.01 Trade receivables 565 2,016 1.02.01.07 Deferred tax assets 170,414 178,775 1.02.01.07.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 59,439 51,140 1.02.01.07.02 Taxes recoverable 110,975 127,635 1.02.01.09 Receivables from related parties 25,645 109,917 1.02.01.09.02 Receivables from subsidiaries 20,975 25,730 1.02.01.09.05 Loans to related parties 4,670 84,187 1.02.01.10 Other non-current assets 35,454 38,474 1.02.01.10.03 Judicial deposits 24,019 19,772 1.02.01.10.04 Other receivables 11,435 12,275 1.02.01.10.05 Derivative financial assets 0 6,427 1.02.02 Investments 897,636 1,458,891 1.02.02.01 Equity-accounted investees 894,775 1,456,431 1.02.02.01.02 Investments in subsidiaries 894,775 1,456,431 1.02.02.02 Investment properties 2,861 2,460 1.02.02.02.01 Investment properties 2,861 2,460 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 286,626 70,033 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment in operation 286,626 70,033 1.02.04 Intangible assets 877,538 81,071 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 877,538 81,071 1.02.04.01.02 Trademarks and patents 264,336 8,795 1.02.04.01.03 Key money 0 3,372 1.02.04.01.04 Software licenses 136,518 68,904 1.02.04.01.06 Goodwill 467,659 0 1.02.04.01.07 Customer relationships 9,025 0 PAGE: 2 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Version: 1 Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. Parent company financial information / Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of real) Account Account title Third quarter ended Prior year ended code September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 2 Total liabilities 3,851,411 2,664,878 2.01 Current liabilities 978,216 977,542 2.01.01 Salaries, vacation pay and social charges payable 99,401 57,461 2.01.01.01 Social charges 4,882 4,741 2.01.01.02 Salaries and vacation pay 94,519 52,720 2.01.02 Trade payables 579,645 459,056 2.01.02.01 Domestic suppliers 570,518 454,050 2.01.02.02 Foreign suppliers 9,127 5,006 2.01.03 Taxes payable 7,408 18,433 2.01.03.01 Federal taxes payable 1,806 15,978 2.01.03.01.02 Other federal tax liabilities 1,806 15,978 2.01.03.02 State taxes payable 5,595 2,421 2.01.03.03 Municipal taxes payable 7 34 2.01.04 Loans and borrowings 170,450 337,348 2.01.04.01 Loans and borrowings 170,450 337,348 2.01.04.01.01 In local currency 235 165,070 2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency 170,215 172,278 2.01.05 Other liabilities 121,312 105,244 2.01.05.02 Other 121,312 105,244 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on capital payable 50,033 55,962 2.01.05.02.04 Other 31,372 44,557 2.01.05.02.05 Lease liabilities 26,372 4,725 2.01.05.02.07 Derivative financial liabilities 13,535 0 2.02 Non-current liabilities 259,065 96,756 2.02.01 Loans and borrowings 9,500 9,500 2.02.01.01 Loans and borrowings 9,500 9,500 2.02.01.01.01 In local currency 9,500 9,500 2.02.02 Other liabilities 148,542 13,886 2.02.02.01 Payables to related parties 51,632 0 2.02.02.02 Other 96,910 13,886 2.02.02.02.04 Lease liabilities 96,910 13,886 2.02.04 Provisions 101,023 73,317 2.02.04.01 Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil proceedings 11,183 7,785 2.02.04.01.02 Provision for social security and labor proceedings 7,606 6,060 2.02.04.01.04 Provision for civil proceedings 1,902 50 2.02.04.01.05 Provision for tax proceedings 1,675 1,675 2.02.04.02 Other provisions 89,840 65,532 2.02.04.02.04 Provision for net capital deficiency 0 65,532 2.02.04.02.05 Other payables 2,210 0 2.02.04.02.06 Provision for investment losses 87,630 0 2.02.06 Deferred profit and revenue 0 53 2.02.06.02 Deferred revenue 0 53 2.03 Equity 2,614,130 1,590,580 2.03.01 Paid-up capital 1,671,716 811,284 2.03.02 Capital reserves 161,596 196,925 2.03.02.02 Special reserve for goodwill arising from merger 0 21,470 PAGE: 3 of 113