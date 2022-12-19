Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Contents
Company information
Capital composition
1
Parent company financial information
Balance sheet - Assets
2
Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity
3
Statement of income
5
Statement of comprehensive income
6
Statement of cash flows - Indirect method
7
Statement of changes in equity
January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022
9
January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021
10
Statement of value added
11
Consolidated financial information
Balance sheet - Assets
12
Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity
13
Statement of income
15
Statement of comprehensive income
17
Statement of cash flows - Indirect method
18
Statement of changes in equity
January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022
20
January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021
21
Statement of value added
22
Management Commentary
23
Notes to the interim financial information
57
Commentary about Financial Projections
109
Reports and Statements
Independent auditor's review report
110
Report of the Supervisory Board or its equivalent
111
Statement by the Company officers on the financial information
112
Statement by the Company officers on the independent auditor's report
113
Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Company information / Capital composition
Number of shares
Current quarter ended
(units)
September 30, 2022
Paid-up capital
Common shares
110,186,077
Preferred shares
0
Total
110,186,077
Treasury shares
Common shares
0
Preferred shares
0
Total
Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Parent company financial information / Balance sheet (In thousands of real)
Account
Account title
Third quarter ended
Prior year ended
code
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
1
Total assets
3,851,411
2,664,878
1.01
Current assets
1,557,533
725,701
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
54,325
2,448
1.01.02
Cash investments
157,878
69,775
1.01.02.01
Cash investments at fair value through
157,878
69,775
profit or loss
1.01.02.01.03
Cash investments at fair value
157,878
69,775
1.01.03
Trade and other receivables
647,919
481,059
1.01.03.01
Trade receivables
647,919
481,059
1.01.04
Inventories
479,900
133,698
1.01.06
Taxes recoverable
146,204
16,942
1.01.06.01
Current tax assets
146,204
16,942
1.01.08
Other current assets
71,307
21,779
1.01.08.03
Other
71,307
21,779
1.02
Non-current assets
2,293,878
1,939,177
1.02.01
Long-term receivables
232,078
329,182
1.02.01.04
Trade and other receivables
565
2,016
1.02.01.04.01
Trade receivables
565
2,016
1.02.01.07
Deferred tax assets
170,414
178,775
1.02.01.07.01
Deferred income tax and social contribution
59,439
51,140
1.02.01.07.02
Taxes recoverable
110,975
127,635
1.02.01.09
Receivables from related parties
25,645
109,917
1.02.01.09.02
Receivables from subsidiaries
20,975
25,730
1.02.01.09.05
Loans to related parties
4,670
84,187
1.02.01.10
Other non-current assets
35,454
38,474
1.02.01.10.03
Judicial deposits
24,019
19,772
1.02.01.10.04
Other receivables
11,435
12,275
1.02.01.10.05
Derivative financial assets
0
6,427
1.02.02
Investments
897,636
1,458,891
1.02.02.01
Equity-accounted investees
894,775
1,456,431
1.02.02.01.02
Investments in subsidiaries
894,775
1,456,431
1.02.02.02
Investment properties
2,861
2,460
1.02.02.02.01
Investment properties
2,861
2,460
1.02.03
Property, plant and equipment
286,626
70,033
1.02.03.01
Property, plant and equipment in operation
286,626
70,033
1.02.04
Intangible assets
877,538
81,071
1.02.04.01
Intangible assets
877,538
81,071
1.02.04.01.02
Trademarks and patents
264,336
8,795
1.02.04.01.03
Key money
0
3,372
1.02.04.01.04
Software licenses
136,518
68,904
1.02.04.01.06
Goodwill
467,659
0
1.02.04.01.07
Customer relationships
9,025
0
Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Parent company financial information / Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of
real)
Account
Account title
Third quarter ended
Prior year ended
code
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
2
Total liabilities
3,851,411
2,664,878
2.01
Current liabilities
978,216
977,542
2.01.01
Salaries, vacation pay and social charges payable
99,401
57,461
2.01.01.01
Social charges
4,882
4,741
2.01.01.02
Salaries and vacation pay
94,519
52,720
2.01.02
Trade payables
579,645
459,056
2.01.02.01
Domestic suppliers
570,518
454,050
2.01.02.02
Foreign suppliers
9,127
5,006
2.01.03
Taxes payable
7,408
18,433
2.01.03.01
Federal taxes payable
1,806
15,978
2.01.03.01.02
Other federal tax liabilities
1,806
15,978
2.01.03.02
State taxes payable
5,595
2,421
2.01.03.03
Municipal taxes payable
7
34
2.01.04
Loans and borrowings
170,450
337,348
2.01.04.01
Loans and borrowings
170,450
337,348
2.01.04.01.01
In local currency
235
165,070
2.01.04.01.02
In foreign currency
170,215
172,278
2.01.05
Other liabilities
121,312
105,244
2.01.05.02
Other
121,312
105,244
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and interest on capital payable
50,033
55,962
2.01.05.02.04
Other
31,372
44,557
2.01.05.02.05
Lease liabilities
26,372
4,725
2.01.05.02.07
Derivative financial liabilities
13,535
0
2.02
Non-current liabilities
259,065
96,756
2.02.01
Loans and borrowings
9,500
9,500
2.02.01.01
Loans and borrowings
9,500
9,500
2.02.01.01.01
In local currency
9,500
9,500
2.02.02
Other liabilities
148,542
13,886
2.02.02.01
Payables to related parties
51,632
0
2.02.02.02
Other
96,910
13,886
2.02.02.02.04
Lease liabilities
96,910
13,886
2.02.04
Provisions
101,023
73,317
2.02.04.01
Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil proceedings
11,183
7,785
2.02.04.01.02
Provision for social security and labor proceedings
7,606
6,060
2.02.04.01.04
Provision for civil proceedings
1,902
50
2.02.04.01.05
Provision for tax proceedings
1,675
1,675
2.02.04.02
Other provisions
89,840
65,532
2.02.04.02.04
Provision for net capital deficiency
0
65,532
2.02.04.02.05
Other payables
2,210
0
2.02.04.02.06
Provision for investment losses
87,630
0
2.02.06
Deferred profit and revenue
0
53
2.02.06.02
Deferred revenue
0
53
2.03
Equity
2,614,130
1,590,580
2.03.01
Paid-up capital
1,671,716
811,284
2.03.02
Capital reserves
161,596
196,925
2.03.02.02
Special reserve for goodwill arising from merger
0
21,470
Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Parent company financial information / Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of real)
Account
Account title
Third quarter ended
Prior year ended
code
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
2.03.02.05
Treasury shares
-46
-3,105
2.03.02.07
Capital reserve
161,642
158,239
2.03.02.09
Reserve for restricted stock plan
0
20,321
2.03.04
Revenue reserves
541,478
591,478
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
57,511
57,511
2.03.04.05
Retained earnings reserve
174,861
174,861
2.03.04.07
Tax incentive reserve
309,106
309,106
2.03.04.08
Proposed additional dividend
0
50,000
2.03.05
Retained earnings
248,014
0
2.03.06
Other comprehensive loss
-8,674
-9,107
All news about AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Sales 2022
4 132 M
779 M
779 M
Net income 2022
472 M
88,9 M
88,9 M
Net Debt 2022
29,8 M
5,62 M
5,62 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,7x
Yield 2022
1,85%
Capitalization
8 116 M
1 530 M
1 530 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,97x
EV / Sales 2023
1,68x
Nbr of Employees
6 983
Free-Float
58,6%
