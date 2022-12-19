Advanced search
    ARZZ3   BRARZZACNOR3

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

(ARZZ3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-19 pm EST
77.13 BRL   +4.30%
04:45pArezzo Indústria E Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
11/21Arezzo Indústria E Comercio S A : Institutional Presentation 3Q22
PU
11/09Transcript : Arezzo Indústria e Comércio S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

12/19/2022 | 04:45pm EST
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Contents

Company information

Capital composition

1

Parent company financial information

Balance sheet - Assets

2

Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity

3

Statement of income

5

Statement of comprehensive income

6

Statement of cash flows - Indirect method

7

Statement of changes in equity

January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

9

January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

10

Statement of value added

11

Consolidated financial information

Balance sheet - Assets

12

Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity

13

Statement of income

15

Statement of comprehensive income

17

Statement of cash flows - Indirect method

18

Statement of changes in equity

January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

20

January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

21

Statement of value added

22

Management Commentary

23

Notes to the interim financial information

57

Commentary about Financial Projections

109

Reports and Statements

Independent auditor's review report

110

Report of the Supervisory Board or its equivalent

111

Statement by the Company officers on the financial information

112

Statement by the Company officers on the independent auditor's report

113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Company information / Capital composition

Number of shares

Current quarter ended

(units)

September 30, 2022

Paid-up capital

Common shares

110,186,077

Preferred shares

0

Total

110,186,077

Treasury shares

Common shares

0

Preferred shares

0

Total

PAGE: 1 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Parent company financial information / Balance sheet (In thousands of real)

Account

Account title

Third quarter ended

Prior year ended

code

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

1

Total assets

3,851,411

2,664,878

1.01

Current assets

1,557,533

725,701

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

54,325

2,448

1.01.02

Cash investments

157,878

69,775

1.01.02.01

Cash investments at fair value through

157,878

69,775

profit or loss

1.01.02.01.03

Cash investments at fair value

157,878

69,775

1.01.03

Trade and other receivables

647,919

481,059

1.01.03.01

Trade receivables

647,919

481,059

1.01.04

Inventories

479,900

133,698

1.01.06

Taxes recoverable

146,204

16,942

1.01.06.01

Current tax assets

146,204

16,942

1.01.08

Other current assets

71,307

21,779

1.01.08.03

Other

71,307

21,779

1.02

Non-current assets

2,293,878

1,939,177

1.02.01

Long-term receivables

232,078

329,182

1.02.01.04

Trade and other receivables

565

2,016

1.02.01.04.01

Trade receivables

565

2,016

1.02.01.07

Deferred tax assets

170,414

178,775

1.02.01.07.01

Deferred income tax and social contribution

59,439

51,140

1.02.01.07.02

Taxes recoverable

110,975

127,635

1.02.01.09

Receivables from related parties

25,645

109,917

1.02.01.09.02

Receivables from subsidiaries

20,975

25,730

1.02.01.09.05

Loans to related parties

4,670

84,187

1.02.01.10

Other non-current assets

35,454

38,474

1.02.01.10.03

Judicial deposits

24,019

19,772

1.02.01.10.04

Other receivables

11,435

12,275

1.02.01.10.05

Derivative financial assets

0

6,427

1.02.02

Investments

897,636

1,458,891

1.02.02.01

Equity-accounted investees

894,775

1,456,431

1.02.02.01.02

Investments in subsidiaries

894,775

1,456,431

1.02.02.02

Investment properties

2,861

2,460

1.02.02.02.01

Investment properties

2,861

2,460

1.02.03

Property, plant and equipment

286,626

70,033

1.02.03.01

Property, plant and equipment in operation

286,626

70,033

1.02.04

Intangible assets

877,538

81,071

1.02.04.01

Intangible assets

877,538

81,071

1.02.04.01.02

Trademarks and patents

264,336

8,795

1.02.04.01.03

Key money

0

3,372

1.02.04.01.04

Software licenses

136,518

68,904

1.02.04.01.06

Goodwill

467,659

0

1.02.04.01.07

Customer relationships

9,025

0

PAGE: 2 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Parent company financial information / Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of

real)

Account

Account title

Third quarter ended

Prior year ended

code

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

2

Total liabilities

3,851,411

2,664,878

2.01

Current liabilities

978,216

977,542

2.01.01

Salaries, vacation pay and social charges payable

99,401

57,461

2.01.01.01

Social charges

4,882

4,741

2.01.01.02

Salaries and vacation pay

94,519

52,720

2.01.02

Trade payables

579,645

459,056

2.01.02.01

Domestic suppliers

570,518

454,050

2.01.02.02

Foreign suppliers

9,127

5,006

2.01.03

Taxes payable

7,408

18,433

2.01.03.01

Federal taxes payable

1,806

15,978

2.01.03.01.02

Other federal tax liabilities

1,806

15,978

2.01.03.02

State taxes payable

5,595

2,421

2.01.03.03

Municipal taxes payable

7

34

2.01.04

Loans and borrowings

170,450

337,348

2.01.04.01

Loans and borrowings

170,450

337,348

2.01.04.01.01

In local currency

235

165,070

2.01.04.01.02

In foreign currency

170,215

172,278

2.01.05

Other liabilities

121,312

105,244

2.01.05.02

Other

121,312

105,244

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on capital payable

50,033

55,962

2.01.05.02.04

Other

31,372

44,557

2.01.05.02.05

Lease liabilities

26,372

4,725

2.01.05.02.07

Derivative financial liabilities

13,535

0

2.02

Non-current liabilities

259,065

96,756

2.02.01

Loans and borrowings

9,500

9,500

2.02.01.01

Loans and borrowings

9,500

9,500

2.02.01.01.01

In local currency

9,500

9,500

2.02.02

Other liabilities

148,542

13,886

2.02.02.01

Payables to related parties

51,632

0

2.02.02.02

Other

96,910

13,886

2.02.02.02.04

Lease liabilities

96,910

13,886

2.02.04

Provisions

101,023

73,317

2.02.04.01

Provisions for tax, social security, labor and civil proceedings

11,183

7,785

2.02.04.01.02

Provision for social security and labor proceedings

7,606

6,060

2.02.04.01.04

Provision for civil proceedings

1,902

50

2.02.04.01.05

Provision for tax proceedings

1,675

1,675

2.02.04.02

Other provisions

89,840

65,532

2.02.04.02.04

Provision for net capital deficiency

0

65,532

2.02.04.02.05

Other payables

2,210

0

2.02.04.02.06

Provision for investment losses

87,630

0

2.02.06

Deferred profit and revenue

0

53

2.02.06.02

Deferred revenue

0

53

2.03

Equity

2,614,130

1,590,580

2.03.01

Paid-up capital

1,671,716

811,284

2.03.02

Capital reserves

161,596

196,925

2.03.02.02

Special reserve for goodwill arising from merger

0

21,470

PAGE: 3 of 113

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Version: 1

Quarterly Financial Information (ITR) at September 30, 2022 - AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Parent company financial information / Balance sheet - Liabilities and equity (In thousands of real)

Account

Account title

Third quarter ended

Prior year ended

code

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

-46

-3,105

2.03.02.07

Capital reserve

161,642

158,239

2.03.02.09

Reserve for restricted stock plan

0

20,321

2.03.04

Revenue reserves

541,478

591,478

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

57,511

57,511

2.03.04.05

Retained earnings reserve

174,861

174,861

2.03.04.07

Tax incentive reserve

309,106

309,106

2.03.04.08

Proposed additional dividend

0

50,000

2.03.05

Retained earnings

248,014

0

2.03.06

Other comprehensive loss

-8,674

-9,107

PAGE: 4 of 113

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arezzo Indústria e Comércio SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:44:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
