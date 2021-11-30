Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Fato Relevante

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ n.º 16.590.234/0001-76
NIRE 31.300.025.91-8 | Código CVM n.º 02234-9
FATO RELEVANTE
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Arezzo&Co"), em cumprimento ao disposto da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A."), e na Resolução CVM nº 44., de 2021 ("Resolução 44"), vem comunicar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o quanto segue.
Nesta data, a ZZAB Comércio de Calçados Ltda. (CNPJ n.º 07.900.208/0001-06) ("ZZAB"), sociedade controlada pela Companhia, celebrou "Contrato de Compra e Venda e Outras Avenças" ("Contrato") com Anna Carolina Martinelli Martins Pellegrini Bassi ("Anna Carolina"), Arnaldo Martins Bassi ("Arnaldo") e Anna Pellegrini Bassi ("Anna"), estabelecendo, a aquisição, pela ZZAB, da totalidade das quotas representativas do capital social da Guaraná Brasil Difusão de Moda Ltda. (CNPJ n.º 16.590.234/0001-76) ("Carol Bassi" e "Operação").
A Operação está inserida na estratégia da Arezzo&Co de ampliação de seus negócios no setor de moda e varejo, com diversificação de produtos e expansão de marcas em seu portfólio, reafirmando seu posicionamento de uma house of brands.
Com Carol Bassi, a Arezzo&Co entra em excelente companhia no segmento do vestuário feminino, fortalecendo sua presença no mercado de moda premium brasileiro.
A Operação está condicionada à verificação de determinadas condições precedentes usuais em operações dessa natureza.
Em contrapartida à transferência da totalidade das quotas representativas do capital social da Carol Bassi, a ZZAB pagará o montante total de R$ 180 milhões, sujeito a ajustes comuns a esse tipo de operação, da seguinte forma: (a) R$ 50 milhões, em moeda corrente nacional, na data do fechamento da Operação; (b) R$ 50 milhões, em duas parcelas de R$25 milhões, a serem pagas em 180 dias e 360 dias contados desde a data do fechamento, em moeda corrente nacional; e (c) R$80 milhões a serem pagos nas seguintes datas: (i) R$20 milhões em 180 dias contados da data do fechamento da Operação; (ii) R$30 milhões em 360 dias contados da
data do fechamento da Operação; e (iii) R$30 milhões em 3 parcelas iguais e anuais, sendo a primeira no segundo aniversário da data do fechamento e as demais nos aniversários subsequentes ("Parcelas Anuais"). As Parcelas Anuais, serão pagas mediante a entrega de um total de 991.940 (novecentas e noventa e uma mil, novecentas e quarenta) ações da Companhia, calculado pela média das cotações dos últimos 60 (sessenta) pregões anteriores
-
data da celebração do Contrato, ponderado pelo volume negociado. A Companhia poderá, ainda, quitar referida obrigação mediante o pagamento, em moeda corrente nacional, de valor equivalente ao número de ações previstas acima, multiplicado pela média das cotações das ações da Companhia nos últimos 10 pregões anteriores à data de pagamento, ponderado pelo volume de ações negociadas.
Além disso, caso a Carol Bassi atinja determinadas métricas de desempenho nos exercícios de 2022 e 2025, conforme fixado no Contrato, ZZAB poderá pagar aos atuais sócios da Carol Bassi duas parcelas adicionais contingente de até R$ 20 milhões cada.
A sócia Anna Carolina e o administrador da Carol Bassi, Caio Campos, deverão permanecer vinculados contratualmente à Carol Bassi no mínimo até o exercício social de 2025.
Estima-se que a Carol Bassi tem o potencial de entregar uma receita bruta de R$ 110 milhões e um EBITDA de R$ 32 milhões no exercício social de 2022.
Visto que a Operação está sendo feita diretamente pela ZZAB, subsidiária da Arezzo&Co, a sua consumação não dependerá da apreciação pela assembleia geral da Companhia, nem conferirá direito de retirada a acionistas eventual dissidentes, nos termos do artigo 256 da Lei S.A.
O Stocche Forbes assessorou a Arezzo&Co, e o Itaú BBA e o BMA Advogados assessoraram a Carol Bassi na Operação.
São Paulo, 30 de novembro de 2021.
RAFAEL SACHETE DA SILVA
Diretor Vice-Presidente Corporativo, Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer Registration (CNPJ) No.16.590.234/0001-76
NIRE (Commercial Registry Number) 31.300.025.91-8 | CVM No. 02234-9
MATERIAL FACT
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Company" or "Arezzo&Co"), in compliance with provisions of Law 6,404 as of 12.15.1976, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 358 as of 01.03.2002 and the Regulation of the New Market (Regulamento de Listagem do Novo Mercado) of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general what follows:
On June 11, 2021, ZZAB Comércio de Calçados Ltda. (CNPJ No. 07.900.208/0001-06) ("ZZAB"), a company controlled by the Company, entered into a "Purchase and Sale Agreement and Other Covenants" (Contrato de Compra e Venda e Outras Avenças) ("Agreement") by and between Anna Carolina Martinelli Martins Pellegrini Bassi ("Anna Carolina"), Arnaldo Martins Bassi ("Arnaldo"), and Anna Pellegrini Bassi ("Anna"), to set forth, the acquisition, by ZZAB, of the totality of the quotas of the capital stock of Guaraná Brasil Difusão de Moda Ltda. (CNPJ No. 16.590.234/0001-76) ("Carol Bassi" and "Transaction", respectively).
The Transaction is in the strategy of Arezzo&Co to amplification of its business in the fashion and retail sector, with products diversification and brand expansion in its portfolio, seeking to consolidate it as a house of brands.
With Carol Bassi in the group portfolio, Arezzo&Co comes surrounded by an excellent company in the women's clothing, strengthening its presence in the luxury women's fashion sector.
The Transaction is conditioned to the verification of determined usual conditions precedent in transactions of this nature.
As compensation for the transfer of the totality of the quotas of Carol Bassis's capital stock, ZZAB will pay the total amount of R$ 180 million, subject to common adjustments of transaction of this nature as follows: (a) R$ 50 million, in Brazilian currency, in the closing date of the Transaction; (b) R$ 50 million in two instalments of R$ 25 million each, to be paid in 180 and 360 days from the closing date, in Brazilian currency; and (c) R$ 80 million
to be paid in the following dates: (i) R$ 20 million in 180 days counted of the closing date of the Transaction; (ii) R$ 30 million in 360 days counted of the closing date of the Transaction, and (iii) R$ 30 million in 3 consecutive yearly instalments, the first on the second-year anniversary of the closing date of the Transaction, and the rest in the subsequent anniversaries ("Annuals Instalments"). The Annuals Instalments, will be paid with a total of 991,940 (nine hundred and ninety-one thousand, nine hundred and forty) shares of the Company, calculated by the average of the quotations of the last 60 (sixty) trading sessions prior to the date of execution of the Agreement, pondering by the volume negotiated. The Company may comply with such obligation trough the payment, in Brazilian currency, of an amount equivalent to the number of shares provided above, multiplied by the average of the pricing of the shares of the Company in the last 10 trading sessions prior to the payment day, weighted by the volume of the negotiated shares.
Moreover, in case Carol Bassi achieves certain performance metrics in the fiscal year of 2022 and 2025, as set forth in the Agreement, ZZAB will pay to Carol Bassi's current quotaholders two additional contingent instalments up to R$20 million each.
The quotaholders of Carol Bassi, Anna Carolina, and Carol Bassis's manager, Caio Campos, shall remain contractually bound to Carol Bassi at least until fiscal year of 2025.
Carol Bassi is estimated to have the potential to deliver gross revenue of R$110 million and EBITDA of R$32 million in fiscal 2022.
Given that the acquisition of Carol Bassi will be performed by ZZAB, subsidiary of Arezzo&Co, the consummation of the Transaction shall not be subject to the Company's shareholders' meeting, nor shall grant any withdrawal rights to occasional dissenting shareholders, pursuant to article 256 of Law No. 6,404 as of 12.15.1976.
Stocche Forbes advised Arezzo&Co, and Itaú BBA and BMA Advogados advised Carol Bassi in the Transaction.
São Paulo, November 30, 2021.
RAFAEL SACHETE DA SILVA
Corporate Vice-President Officer, Chief Financial Officer and, M&A and Investor
Relations Officer
