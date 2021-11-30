Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Fato Relevante

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer Registration (CNPJ) No.16.590.234/0001-76

NIRE (Commercial Registry Number) 31.300.025.91-8 | CVM No. 02234-9

MATERIAL FACT

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Company" or "Arezzo&Co"), in compliance with provisions of Law 6,404 as of 12.15.1976, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 358 as of 01.03.2002 and the Regulation of the New Market (Regulamento de Listagem do Novo Mercado) of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general what follows:

On June 11, 2021, ZZAB Comércio de Calçados Ltda. (CNPJ No. 07.900.208/0001-06) ("ZZAB"), a company controlled by the Company, entered into a "Purchase and Sale Agreement and Other Covenants" (Contrato de Compra e Venda e Outras Avenças) ("Agreement") by and between Anna Carolina Martinelli Martins Pellegrini Bassi ("Anna Carolina"), Arnaldo Martins Bassi ("Arnaldo"), and Anna Pellegrini Bassi ("Anna"), to set forth, the acquisition, by ZZAB, of the totality of the quotas of the capital stock of Guaraná Brasil Difusão de Moda Ltda. (CNPJ No. 16.590.234/0001-76) ("Carol Bassi" and "Transaction", respectively).

The Transaction is in the strategy of Arezzo&Co to amplification of its business in the fashion and retail sector, with products diversification and brand expansion in its portfolio, seeking to consolidate it as a house of brands.

With Carol Bassi in the group portfolio, Arezzo&Co comes surrounded by an excellent company in the women's clothing, strengthening its presence in the luxury women's fashion sector.

The Transaction is conditioned to the verification of determined usual conditions precedent in transactions of this nature.

As compensation for the transfer of the totality of the quotas of Carol Bassis's capital stock, ZZAB will pay the total amount of R$ 180 million, subject to common adjustments of transaction of this nature as follows: (a) R$ 50 million, in Brazilian currency, in the closing date of the Transaction; (b) R$ 50 million in two instalments of R$ 25 million each, to be paid in 180 and 360 days from the closing date, in Brazilian currency; and (c) R$ 80 million