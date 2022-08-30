Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Fato Relevante

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Companhia"), em observância ao artigo 157, § 4º, da Lei n.º 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976 ("Lei das S.A."), e à Resolução CVM n.º 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, em continuidade aos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 14 de abril de 2022 e em 28 de julho de 2022, bem como ao Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado em 19 de julho de 2022, neste ato comunica a seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o quanto segue:
Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia realizada nesta data ("AGE"), foi aprovada, dentre outras matérias, a incorporação de ações de emissão da Sunset Agenciamento e Intermediação S.A. (CNPJ/ME n.º 14.190.551/0001-70) ("Sunset") pela Companhia ("Incorporação de Ações").
A Incorporação de Ações é realizada nos termos do "Instrumento Particular de Protocolo e Justificação de Incorporação de Ações da Sunset pela Companhia", celebrado entre a Companhia e a Sunset em 27 de julho de 2022 ("Protocolo e Justificação"), e insere-se na operação objeto do "Contrato de Compra e Venda, Incorporação de Ações e Outras Avenças" celebrado em 14 de abril de 2022 ("Contrato Sunset"), que estabeleceu os termos e condições para a aquisição, pela Companhia, da Sunset ("Operação Sunset").
Nos termos do Protocolo e Justificação, a Incorporação de Ações está condicionada ao cumprimento (ou renúncia, conforme o caso) de determinadas condições suspensivas. Ainda, de acordo com o indicado no Protocolo e Justificação e no Contrato Sunset, a Operação Sunset somente será concretizada com a implementação da operação objeto do "Contrato de Compra e Venda de Quotas e Outras Avenças" celebrado pela controlada da Companhia, ZZSAP Indústria e Comércio de Calçados Ltda., para a aquisição da HG Indústria e Comércio de Calçados Ltda., como anunciado por meio do Fato Relevante de 14 de abril de 2022.
Conforme previsto no Protocolo e Justificação e no Contrato Sunset, como etapa imediatamente anterior à Incorporação de Ações, deverá ser concluída a compra e aquisição, pela Companhia, de ações representativas de aproximadamente 30% do capital social da Sunset.
Free Translation
Com a implementação da Incorporação de Ações, o capital social da Companhia será aumentado no montante de R$ 24.957.000,00 (vinte e quatro milhões, novecentos e cinquenta e sete mil reais), mediante a emissão de 372.307 (trezentas e setenta e duas mil, trezentas e sete) novas ações ordinárias, nominativas, escriturais e sem valor nominal, a serem subscritas por conta e ordem dos acionistas da Sunset e integralizadas por meio das ações da Sunset incorporadas.
Após a conclusão da Operação Sunset, a Sunset passará a ser subsidiária integral da Companhia.
Os efeitos das deliberações da AGE que aprovaram a Incorporação de Ações, o aumento de capital e a emissão de ações da Companhia, e a alteração do art. 5° do estatuto social em virtude do aumento de capital decorrente da Incorporação de Ações estão sujeitos ao cumprimento (ou renúncia, conforme aplicável) das Condições Suspensivas, a ser verificado e declarado pelo Conselho de Administração da Companhia e oportunamente divulgados aos acionistas e ao mercado.
Será assegurado aos acionistas da Companhia que não aprovarem a Incorporação de Ações, seja por dissenção, abstenção ou não comparecimento, o direito de se retirarem da Companhia, conforme artigo 252, § 1º e do artigo 137, II, da Lei das S.A.
Maiores informações relativas ao direito de recesso, incluindo prazos e informações para o exercício do direito de recesso, serão oportunamente divulgadas aos acionistas por meio de aviso aos acionistas especificamente para esse fim.
Belo Horizonte, 29 de agosto de 2022.
Rafael Sachete da Silva
Diretor Vice- Presidente Corporativo, Diretor Financeiro e
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with article 157, § 4th, of Law No. 6,404, of 1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and with CVM Resolution No. 44, as of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on April 14, 2022 and on July 28, 2022, as well as to the Notice to the Market disclosed on July 19, 2022, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general what follows:
The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on the date hereof ("GSM"), approved, among other matters, the merger of shares issued by Sunset Agenciamento e Intermediação S.A. (CNPJ/ME n.º 14.190.551/0001-70) ("Sunset") by the Company ("Merger of Shares").
The Merger of Shares is implemented pursuant the terms of the "Private Instrument of Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares Issued by Sunset by the Company", executed by and between the Company and Sunset on July 27, 2022 ("Protocol and Justification"), and is part of the transaction that is the object of the "Agreement for Purchase, Merger of Shares and Other Covenants", executed on April 14, 2022 ("Sunset Agreement"), which sets forth the terms and conditions for the acquisition of Sunset by the Company ("Sunset Transaction").
Pursuant to the terms of the Protocol and Justification, the Merger of Shares is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, as applicable) of certain conditions precedent ("Conditions Precedent"). Additionally, pursuant to the Protocol and Justification and the Sunset Agreement, the Sunset Transaction will only be implemented upon the implementation of the transaction that is the object of the "Quota Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants" executed by the Company's controlled company ZZSAP Indústria e Comércio de Calçados Ltda. for the acquisition of HG Indústria e Comércio de Calçados Ltda., as announced by means of the Material Fact of April 14, 2022.
Under the terms of the Protocol and Justification and the Sunset Agreement, the purchase and acquisition of shares issued by Sunset representing 30% of its capital stock by the Company shall be concluded immediately prior to the Merger of Shares.
Free Translation
Upon implementation of the Merger of Shares, the capital stock of the Company will be increased in the amount of twenty-four million, nine hundred and fifty seven thousand reais (R$ 24,957,000.00) by means of the issuance of three hundred and seventy two thousand, three hundred and seven) new common, registered, book-entry shares with no-par value of the Company, to be subscribed on behalf of the shareholders of Sunset and paid-in through the merged shares.
With the consummation of the Merger of Shares, Sunset will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The effects of the resolutions of the GSM that approved the Merger of Shares, the increase of the capital stock and the issuance of shares of the Company, and the amendment of article 5 of the Company's By-laws due to the increase of the capital stock and the issuance of shares resulting from the Merger of Shares are subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, as applicable) of the Conditions Precedent, to be verified and declared by the Board of Directors of the Company and opportunely disclosed to the shareholders and the market.
The Company's shareholders that have not approved the Merger of Shares either by dissent, abstention or non-attendance, are entitled to withdraw from the Company, pursuant to article 252, §1st, and article 137, II, of the Brazilian Corporate Law.
Further information regarding the right to withdraw, including terms and information for exercising the right to withdraw, will be timely disclosed to the shareholders through a specific notice to shareholders to that end.
Belo Horizonte, August 29, 2022.
Rafael Sachete da Silva
Diretor Vice- Presidente Corporativo, Diretor Financeiro e
Arezzo Indústria e Comércio SA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:03:10 UTC.