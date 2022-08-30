Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Fato Relevante

Free Translation

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with article 157, § 4th, of Law No. 6,404, of 1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and with CVM Resolution No. 44, as of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on April 14, 2022 and on July 28, 2022, as well as to the Notice to the Market disclosed on July 19, 2022, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general what follows:

The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on the date hereof ("GSM"), approved, among other matters, the merger of shares issued by Sunset Agenciamento e Intermediação S.A. (CNPJ/ME n.º 14.190.551/0001-70) ("Sunset") by the Company ("Merger of Shares").

The Merger of Shares is implemented pursuant the terms of the "Private Instrument of Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares Issued by Sunset by the Company", executed by and between the Company and Sunset on July 27, 2022 ("Protocol and Justification"), and is part of the transaction that is the object of the "Agreement for Purchase, Merger of Shares and Other Covenants", executed on April 14, 2022 ("Sunset Agreement"), which sets forth the terms and conditions for the acquisition of Sunset by the Company ("Sunset Transaction").

Pursuant to the terms of the Protocol and Justification, the Merger of Shares is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, as applicable) of certain conditions precedent ("Conditions Precedent"). Additionally, pursuant to the Protocol and Justification and the Sunset Agreement, the Sunset Transaction will only be implemented upon the implementation of the transaction that is the object of the "Quota Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants" executed by the Company's controlled company ZZSAP Indústria e Comércio de Calçados Ltda. for the acquisition of HG Indústria e Comércio de Calçados Ltda., as announced by means of the Material Fact of April 14, 2022.

Under the terms of the Protocol and Justification and the Sunset Agreement, the purchase and acquisition of shares issued by Sunset representing 30% of its capital stock by the Company shall be concluded immediately prior to the Merger of Shares.