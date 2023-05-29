Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Fato Relevante

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer Registration (CNPJ) No. 16.590.234/0001-76

NIRE (Commercial Registry Number) 31.300.025.91-8 | CVM No. 02234-9

MATERIAL FACT

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Company" or "Arezzo"), in compliance with the terms of article 157, § 4th, of Law No. 6,404, of 1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolution No. 44, of 2021, in continuity do the Material Facts disclosed on January 17th, 2023 and April 28th, 2023, as well as to the Notices to the Market disclosed on February 22nd, March 16th, and April 14th, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and to the market in general what follows:

The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on the date hereof ("GSM"), approved, among other matters, the merger of shares issued by Calçados Vicenza S.A. (CNPJ/MF No. 92.505.916/0001-11) ("Vicenza") by the Company ("Merger of Shares").

The Merger of Shares is implemented pursuant to the terms of the "Private Instrument of Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares Issued by Vicenza by the Company", signed between the Company and Vicenza on April 28th, 2023 ("Protocol and Justification"), and is part of the transaction that is the object of the "Agreement for Purchase, Merger of Shares and Other Covenants", signed on January 17th, 2023 ("Agreement"), which sets forth the terms and conditions for the acquisition of Vicenza by the Company ("Transaction").

Pursuant to the Agreement and under the terms of the Protocol and Justification, the completion of the Merger of Shares, as well as the other stages of the Transaction, in addition to the applicable corporate approvals, is subject to the verification (or waiver, as applicable) of certain precedent conditions ("Precedent Conditions"), to be determined and declared by the Company's Board of Directors.

Also pursuant to the Protocol and Justification, with the completion of the Merger of Shares, the Company's capital stock will be increased in the amount of 66,513,200.00 BRL, through the issuance of 803.129 new common shares, with no par value of the Company, at the issuance price of 82.81757974 BRL per share, to be subscribed on behalf of the Vicenza's shareholders and paid up through the Merger of Shares.