Arezzo Indústria e Comercio S A : Fato Relevante

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Arezzo"), em observância aos termos do artigo 157, § 4º, da Lei n.º 6.404, de 1976 ("Lei das S.A.") e da Resolução CVM n.º 44, de 2021, em continuidade aos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 17 de janeiro de 2023 e 28 de abril de 2023, bem como aos Comunicados ao Mercado divulgados em 22 de fevereiro, 16 de março e 14 de abril de 2023, neste ato comunica a seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o quanto segue.
Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia realizada nesta data ("AGE"), foi aprovada, dentre outras matérias, a incorporação de ações de emissão da Calçados Vicenza S.A. (CNPJ/MF n.º 92.505.916/0001-11) ("Vicenza") pela Companhia ("Incorporação de Ações").
A Incorporação de Ações é realizada nos termos do "Instrumento Particular de Protocolo e Justificação de Incorporação de Ações da Vicenza pela Companhia", celebrado entre a Companhia e a Vicenza em 28 de abril de 2023 ("Protocolo e Justificação"), e insere-se na operação objeto do "Contrato de Compra e Venda, Incorporação de Ações e Outras Avenças" celebrado em 17 de janeiro de 2023 ("Contrato"), que estabeleceu os termos e condições para a aquisição, pela Companhia, da Vicenza ("Operação").
Em linha com o Contrato e nos termos do Protocolo e Justificação, a efetivação da Incorporação de Ações, assim como as demais etapas da Operação, além das aprovações societárias aplicáveis, está sujeita à verificação (ou renúncia, conforme aplicável) de determinadas condições suspensivas ("Condições Suspensivas"), a ser apurada e declarada pelo Conselho de Administração da Companhia.
Com a implementação da Incorporação de Ações, o capital social da Companhia será aumentado no montante de R$ 66.513.200,00 (sessenta e seis milhões quinhentos e treze mil e duzentos reais), mediante a emissão de 803.129 (oitocentas e três mil cento e vinte e nove) novas ações ordinárias, nominativas, escriturais e sem valor nominal, a serem subscritas por conta e ordem dos acionistas da Vicenza e integralizadas por meio das ações da Vicenza incorporadas.
Após a conclusão da Operação, a Vicenza passará a ser subsidiária integral da Companhia.
Os efeitos das deliberações da AGE que aprovaram a Incorporação de Ações, o aumento de capital e a emissão de ações da Companhia, e a alteração do art. 5° do estatuto social em virtude do aumento de capital decorrente da Incorporação de Ações estão sujeitos ao cumprimento (ou renúncia, conforme aplicável) das Condições Suspensivas, a ser verificado e declarado pelo Conselho de Administração da Companhia e oportunamente divulgados aos acionistas e ao mercado.
A Companhia esclarece que, uma vez as ações da Companhia preenchem os requisitos de liquidez e dispersão no mercado, conforme previstos no artigo 137, II, da Lei das S.A., os acionistas da Companhia que não aprovaram a Incorporação de Ações, seja por dissenção, abstenção ou não comparecimento, não terão o direito de retirarem-se da Companhia.
A Companhia manterá o mercado informado a respeito das atualizações relevantes relativas aos assuntos aqui tratados.
Belo Horizonte/MG, 29 de maio de 2023.
RAFAEL SACHETE DA SILVA
Diretor Vice- Presidente Corporativo, Diretor Financeiro e Diretor de Relações com
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. ("Company" or "Arezzo"), in compliance with the terms of article 157, § 4th, of Law No. 6,404, of 1976 ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolution No. 44, of 2021, in continuity do the Material Facts disclosed on January 17th, 2023 and April 28th, 2023, as well as to the Notices to the Market disclosed on February 22nd, March 16th, and April 14th, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and to the market in general what follows:
The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on the date hereof ("GSM"), approved, among other matters, the merger of shares issued by Calçados Vicenza S.A. (CNPJ/MF No. 92.505.916/0001-11) ("Vicenza") by the Company ("Merger of Shares").
The Merger of Shares is implemented pursuant to the terms of the "Private Instrument of Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares Issued by Vicenza by the Company", signed between the Company and Vicenza on April 28th, 2023 ("Protocol and Justification"), and is part of the transaction that is the object of the "Agreement for Purchase, Merger of Shares and Other Covenants", signed on January 17th, 2023 ("Agreement"), which sets forth the terms and conditions for the acquisition of Vicenza by the Company ("Transaction").
Pursuant to the Agreement and under the terms of the Protocol and Justification, the completion of the Merger of Shares, as well as the other stages of the Transaction, in addition to the applicable corporate approvals, is subject to the verification (or waiver, as applicable) of certain precedent conditions ("Precedent Conditions"), to be determined and declared by the Company's Board of Directors.
Also pursuant to the Protocol and Justification, with the completion of the Merger of Shares, the Company's capital stock will be increased in the amount of 66,513,200.00 BRL, through the issuance of 803.129 new common shares, with no par value of the Company, at the issuance price of 82.81757974 BRL per share, to be subscribed on behalf of the Vicenza's shareholders and paid up through the Merger of Shares.
Upon conclusion of the Transaction, Vicenza will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The effects of the GSM resolutions that approved the Merger of Shares, the capital increase and the issuance of the Company's shares, and the amendment of Article 5 of the Company's bylaws due to the capital increase resulting from the Merger of Shares, are subject to compliance (or waiver, as applicable) of the Precedent Conditions, to be verified and declared by the Company's Board of Directors and timely disclosed to shareholders and the market.
The Company clarifies that, since the Company's shares meet the liquidity and dispersion requirements in the market, as provided for in Article 137, II, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the Company's shareholders who did not approve the Merger of Shares, either by dissent, abstention, or non-attendance, will not have the right to withdraw from the Company.
The Company will keep the market informed about relevant updates related to the matters dealt with herein.
Belo Horizonte/MG, May 29th, 2023.
RAFAEL SACHETE DA SILVA
Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.
Arezzo Indústria e Comércio SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 20:56:06 UTC.