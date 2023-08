Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA is a Brazil-based women's footwear, handbags and accessories retailer. The Company's brand portfolio includes Arezzo, a footwear retailer; Blizza, a brand focused on flipflops, sandals, sliders, and purses; Bambini, the Company's children's line, with bright colors and comfortable shoes, as well as MyShoes, whose portfolio includes footwear, handbags and fashion content. Each one of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA's brands has a specific public and specific products, operating through a variety of distribution channels: Company-owned stores, franchises, multi-brand stores, e-commerce, and some also export. The Company has several subsidiaries, including Arzz International Inc, Tiferet Comercio de Roupas Ltda and Guarana Brasil Difusao de Moda Ltda.

Sector Footwear