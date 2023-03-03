Advanced search
    ARZZ3   BRARZZACNOR3

AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.

(ARZZ3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:22:41 2023-03-03 am EST
74.82 BRL   +2.87%
06:07aArezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil
RE
02:59aArezzo Indústria E Comercio S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
02/22Arezzo Indústria E Comercio S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
Arezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil

03/03/2023 | 06:07am EST
People walk past the Arezzo and Co.'s Schutz store on Madison Avenue in New York

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA on Friday announced its first acquisition outside the South American country, agreeing to buy Italy's Paris Texas as it continues to push for an internationalization.

The company headed by designer Alexandre Birman said it would initially buy 65% of Paris Texas' capital stock for a total 25 million euros ($26.53 million), with an option to reach 100% ownership in the future.

The move marks yet another acquisition by Arezzo, which has been growing through M&A deals in recent years, including those to purchase Brazilian brands Reserva, Carol Bassi, Sunset, HG and Calcados Vicenza.

The company said in a securities filing that its first acquisition outside Brazil would accelerate its internationalization process, dubbing it an "important step" in its strategy of developing its global luxury footwear platform.

Expanding outside Latin America's largest economy is a longtime goal of Arezzo, which in the mid-2010s also revealed it would stride deeper into the United States market.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A. 2.90% 74.82 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
BRAZIL IBOVESPA 0.73% 104144.44 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.48% 5.5337 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 167 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2022 455 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net Debt 2022 36,4 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 7 982 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 983
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Arezzo Indústria e Comércio S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 72,73 BRL
Average target price 108,24 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Café Birman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Sachete da Silva Manager-Finance & Treasury
Alessandro Giuseppe Carlucci Chairman
Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Independent Director
Renata Figueiredo de Moraes Vichi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AREZZO INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO S.A.-6.96%1 535
NIKE, INC.1.34%185 416
ADIDAS AG12.19%29 300
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION4.12%11 093
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.24%9 522
PUMA SE-0.56%8 945