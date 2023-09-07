Press release – Neuilly-Sur-Seine, Thursday,September 7,2023–19:45

ARGAN reached a new milestonein terms of

stock market performance and announced today

its integration intothe SBF 120 index

Today, ARGAN announcedits integration intothe SBF 120 index,which includesthe 120 top French companiesin terms of liquidity andmarket capitalisation.

After joining the EPRA index in March, ARGAN just reached a new milestone in terms of stock market performance as it is now integrating one of the flagship indices of the French stock market.

This reflects both the increasing liquidity of the ARGAN share, with around 3.2 million shares exchanged on Euronext from September 2022 to August 2023 – i.e., close to one third of the Group’s free float – as well as a significant market capitalization, which stood above 1.7 billion Euros at the end of August 2023.

More generally, since it was first listed on the stock exchange market in 2007, the increased value of ARGAN’s shares (multiplied by close to 5 since June 25, 2007) combined with an attractive dividend, has secured benchmark shareholder return with a theoretical total yearly return1, with reinvested dividend, of above +15%.

Today’s Euronext decision will be effective starting Friday, September 15, 2023, after the French stock market is closed.

Jean-Claude Le Lan, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ARGAN: “ARGAN’s inclusion tothe SBF 120 indexrewardsa solid stock market performancesince the initial public offering in 2007. This translatesthe trust that our shareholders put in our family-led and property-focused model that has demonstrated its relevance and strengths.

Foundedin 2000, ARGAN has indeed rapidlybecome the leading player ofthe French real estate logisticsmarket, with,as of today, a portfolio ofabout a hundred PREMIUM warehouses,across

thecontinental French territory, which are togetherworth3.6 billionEuros withan annual rental income ofover180 million Euros in 2023.

Building onunique quality assetsandthe unwavering commitment of our teams, ARGANis determinedto pursue itssustained and well-mastereddevelopment to best serve its customers, all whileensuring attractive and steady shareholder return.”

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

October 2: 2023 3rd quarter sales





Financial calendar 2024

January 3: 2023 Annual Sales

January 18: 2023 Annual Results

March 21: Annual General Meeting





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach – which consists in tailor-made and innovative support throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management – ARGAN has grown strongly since it first started in 2000. The company is thus now generating more than 180 million Euros in yearly rental income in 2023. Moreover, as of now, our portfolio consists in spaces of 3.5 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses all located in France, which are worth 3.6 billion Euros.

ARGAN’s development model takes into account all its stakeholders and aims at pursuing a growth path that is profitable, with a debt kept under control, while ensuring to fully minimise its environmental and societal impact.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

1 Theoretical annualized shareholder return as at August 31, 2023, based on a reinvestment of dividends in ARGAN shares taking into account the share value at the day of the dividend payment, starting from the initial public offer that took place on June 25, 2007.

