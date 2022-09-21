Advanced search
ARGAN released its annual CSR report

09/21/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Press releaseWednesday 21 September 2022 17.45 pm

ARGAN released its annual CSR report

ARGAN, French real estate company specializing in PREMIUM logistics properties, has published its annual CSR report. One of the key topics is the delivery of a new standard of warehouse that produces its own green energy in early 2022.

Recent events have strongly reminded the need for collective mobilization in order to respond to the environmental, and social challenges facing our societies.

ARGAN, owner of 3.3 million m² of logistics real estate, has been pursuing a proactive policy for nearly 5 years to limit its environmental footprint and to strengthen its social and territorial action.

ARGAN's ambition is to be a leading player in sustainable and responsible logistics in a continuous improvement process and to support its client-tenants in their own climate strategy.

Among the highlights, there is the delivery of the first Auton0m, that produces its own green energy. This warehouse is equipped with photovoltaic power plants on the roof, coupled with storage batteries, covering all the heating, cooling and lighting needs of the warehouse without emitting any CO2.
 Auton0m is becoming the new standard for the property company's future developments.

ARGAN is also investing in its existing stock through a three-year plan to replace heating systems and relamping (installation of LED lighting).

However, ARGAN's CSR policy is not limited to energy issues. The issues of land artificialization, biodiversity preservation, territorial integration of projects, the ergonomics of workspaces and the attention paid to the company's employees are at the heart of the real estate company's strategy.

The 2021 CSR report (in French) is available here.

Jean-Claude LE LAN adds: "As a logistics real estate player, I am aware of our environmental impact. There are many issues: energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, land artificialization, biodiversity, waste and water management. This requires a collective mobilization in which each of us must work actively. We have a major role to play in the development of more responsible logistics.”

Financial calendar 2022 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

  • 3 October: 3rd quarter sales 2022

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at 30 June 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
www.argan.fr

Francis Albertinelli - Directeur Administratif et Financier

Tél : 01 47 47 05 46
E-mail : contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr		Aude Vayre – Relations presse

Tél : 06 14 64 15 65
E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com		  

Auton0m

Attachment


