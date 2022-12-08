Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Argan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARG   FR0010481960

ARGAN

(ARG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
77.60 EUR   +1.57%
11:46aARGAN strengthens its development team
GL
11:45aARGAN strengthens its development team
AQ
12/07Argan Q3 EPS, Revenue Fall; Shares Down After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARGAN strengthens its development team

12/08/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press releaseThursday 08 December 2022 17h45

ARGAN strengthens its development team

Christophe DELACHAIR joins ARGAN as Sales Director to strengthen the development team of the French property company specialized in premium logistics real estate. This recruitment is part of a growth strategy adapted to the new context in order to deploy our sales force on the ground even more rapidly.

For Christophe, this is a return to his roots as he already held commercial positions at ARGAN between 2017 and 2021. Within the Development Department, Christophe's mission will be to enrich the client portfolio, but also to identify future real estate opportunities that will fuel the growth of the property company.

He will be working in his home region, Normandy, and more widely in the northern half of the country in close collaboration with the other members of the sales team.

Christophe has a long experience in the world of logistics and supply chain. He was Key Account Manager for 18 years at GEODIS and DACHSER, two major companies in the sector. He then explored the real estate side, first at ARGAN from 2017 to 2021, then at GSE as Development Director.

Jean-Claude Le Lan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: « We are very happy to have Christophe back. With this return, ARGAN confirms its development ambitions and its attractiveness. Despite the macroeconomic turbulence, we are staying the course and will invest more than 130 million euros in 2023, mainly through the development of new projects».

Financial calendar 2023 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

  • 3rd January 2023: Annual sales 2022
  • 19th January 2023: 2022 Results presentation

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at 30 June 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
www.argan.fr

Francis Albertinelli - Directeur Administratif et Financier
Tél : 01 47 47 05 46
E-mail : contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr 		Aude Vayre – Relations presse
Tél : 06 14 64 15 65
E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com 		   

 

Attachment


All news about ARGAN
11:46aARGAN strengthens its development team
GL
11:45aARGAN strengthens its development team
AQ
12/07Argan Q3 EPS, Revenue Fall; Shares Down After Hours
MT
12/07Argan : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/07Earnings Flash (AGX) ARGAN Posts Q3 Revenue $117.9M
MT
12/07North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to -2-
DJ
11/17French Property Group Argan Invests In New French Fulfillment Center
MT
11/16ARGAN takes delivery of a new 15,000 sq.m fulfilment centre in Compans
GL
11/16ARGAN takes delivery of a new 15,000 sq.m fulfilment centre in Compans
AQ
11/16Argan SA Takes Delivery of A New 15,000 Sq.M Fulfilment Centre in Compans
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 166 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 268 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2022 1 764 M 1 851 M 1 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 1 753 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,2x
EV / Sales 2023 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart ARGAN
Duration : Period :
Argan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,40 €
Average target price 103,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronan Le Lan Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Francis Albertinelli Director-Admin & Finance & Member-Executive Board
Jean-Claude Le Lan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florence Soulé de Lafont Member-Supervisory Board
François-Régis de Causans Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGAN-34.36%1 839
PROLOGIS, INC.-31.10%107 077
GOODMAN GROUP-32.08%22 869
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-34.11%9 886
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-11.68%7 802
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-32.54%6 682