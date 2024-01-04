Argan: 11% growth in rental income in 2023

January 04, 2024 at 01:28 am EST Share

Argan has announced an 11% increase in rental income in 2023, to 184 million euros, exceeding its initial target of 182 million for the year, updated to 183 million at the time of the half-year results.



This momentum is due to the full-year effect of rents generated by developments in 2022, rents from the five warehouses delivered in 2023, and the rent review carried out on January 1, 2023 (+4% on average).



The very strong commercial momentum will continue in 2024, with a secured development volume of nearly 180 million euros for a total of 170,000 m², with an average yield approaching 7%, according to the property company specializing in logistics.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.