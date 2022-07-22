Log in
ARGAN : Availability of the of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
GL
07/20ARGAN : Exceptional Half-year results
GL
07/20ARGAN : Exceptional Half-year results
AQ
Argan: Availability of the of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

07/22/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Publication of documentsFriday 22 July 20225:45 p.m.

Availability of the of the
2022 Half-Year Financial Report

Argan announces the publication of its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel 2022).

The French and English versions of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Report are available on the website of the Company (www.argan.fr/en), section « Investors / Regulated informations / AMF Communication».

Copies of the 2022 Half-Year Financial Report are also available free of charge from the registered office of Argan at 21, rue Beffroy - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

  
About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at 30 June 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.3 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
www.argan.fr

 


Francis Albertinelli – CFO
Stéphane SaatdjianInvestors Relations
Tél : 01 47 47 05 46
E-mail : contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr		 


Aude Vayre – Press relations
Tél : 06 14 64 15 65
E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

 		  

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2022
