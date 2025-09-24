S&P Global Ratings has published a rating bulletin stating that it considers Argan's level of debt to be consistent with its current rating, namely a long-term issuer rating of 'BBB-' with a 'Stable' outlook.



This bulletin from S&P Global Ratings follows the press release announcing Argan's withdrawal of the CARAT portfolio from the market.



S&P Global Ratings today indicated that Argan S.A.'s credit metrics will remain consistent with its current rating level, despite the September 23, 2025 announcement that it will not sell a portfolio of warehouses worth approximately €130m.



S&P Global Ratings also reiterates its confidence in the quality of the Company's assets to ensure regular cash flows, as well as in Argan's ability to successfully refinance its €500 million bond maturing in November 2026.