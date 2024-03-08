Argan: S&P maintains rating, share price rises

Argan shares gained over 1% on the Paris Bourse on Friday, after Standard & Poor's announced that it had maintained its investment grade rating.



The rating agency maintained its BBB- rating on the debt of the real estate company specializing in premium logistics warehouses, with an outlook that remains "negative" at this stage.



This announcement comes at a time when some analysts were becoming concerned about the company's high level of debt.



In a press release, Argan believes that S&P's announcement will enable it to refinance on the best possible terms in the future, particularly between now and the maturity of its 500 million euro bond debt in November 2026.



As a reminder, the Group plans to reduce its net debt/Ebitda ratio to around 8x by the end of 2026, compared with 11x at the end of 2023.



