Argan: almost 28% of dividend paid in shares

April 19, 2024 at 01:48 am EDT

Argan has announced that 27.77% of its shareholders have opted for payment of their dividend in shares. As a result, 283,267 new shares will be delivered and listed on Euronext Paris, representing a capital increase of 1.2%.



As a result, on April 22, the date on which the 2023 dividend will be paid in cash and shares, the logistics property company's share capital will consist of 23,375,645 shares and 23,362,070 actual voting rights.



