Argan : departure of a member of the management board

April 02, 2024 at 01:13 am EDT Share

On Friday morning, Argan announced the resignation of Frédéric Larroumets from his position as member of the Management Board. However, he will continue to perform his duties as the company's Director of Asset Management and Investment.



Pending his replacement, Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of the Management Board, will take over his duties as a member of the Management Board. Frédéric Larroumets has been a member of the management board of the logistics property company since 2014.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.