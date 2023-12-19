Argan: logistics site extension delivered in Niort

Four years after the delivery of a first phase of 20,500 m², Argan has announced the delivery of a 12,500 m² negative cold extension to the logistics site of EURIAL in Niort, the dairy branch of the AGRIAL cooperative, bringing the total to 33,000 m².



This second phase is an opportunity to reduce the ecological footprint of the new facility, which has become 'Aut0nom'. From now on, this refrigerated warehouse will produce and consume its own green energy, covering 35% of its electricity needs.



A few kilometers east of Niort, and at the crossroads of the A10 and A83 freeways, the La Crèche site enables EURIAL to store its fresh products at temperatures between 2°C and 4°C, as well as its frozen products at temperatures down to -20°C.



