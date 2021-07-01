Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Argan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARG   FR0010481960

ARGAN

(ARG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argan : Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to 76m, 1st July 2021

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly financial information - Thursday 1st July 2021 - 5:45 p.m.

Rental income up +10%

for the first half of 2021 to €76m

Rental income (IFRS) as at 30 June 2021 (unaudited figures)

€M

Financial year

Financial year

Change

2021

2020

1st quarter (Jan.- March)

38.2

34.8

+10%

2nd quarter (April - June)

38.0

34.7

+10%

Half-year total

76.2

69.5

+10%

Rental income for the first half of 2021 up +10%

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, ARGAN, the French real estate company specialising in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, recorded rental income of €38m, up +10% compared to the 2nd quarter 2020. This strong growth is the result of the full-year effect of the rents generated by the developments of the year 2020 along with the rents of the deliveries of the first half of 2021.

In the first half of 2021, rental income reached €76.2m, up +10% year-on-yearand on track with the initial guidance of €154m for 2021.

Significant events of the first half of 2021

In the first semester of 2021, ARGAN completed four new transactions:

  • In March, delivery of a logistics platform of 14,200 sqm located in Gondreville, leased to COLRUYT, a local supermarket brand, for a fixed term of nine years. In order to limit the carbon footprint and, in accordance with the Climate Plan of ARGAN, the rooftop of this logistics hub is equipped with a photovoltaic power plant producing 150 MWh per year dedicated to COLRUYT's own use. This installation saves 10 tons of CO² emissions per year.
  • In May, delivery of the 10,000 sqm extension consisting of two new units on the site of Decathlon in
    Ferrières-en-Brie. One unit is leased to Decathlon under a firm 6-year lease. The second cell is rented to XEFI, a leading IT services company for very small/ very small businesses, for afixed term of 6 years.
  • In May, acquisition from Carrefour of 3 warehouses located in Lens, Marseille and Plessis-Pâté for a total surface area of 70,000 sqm in the context of the creation of a joint property company (SCI - Société Civile Immobilière) held at 60% by ARGAN and 40% by the Carrefour Group. The warehousesof Lens and Marseille are being refurbished.
  • In June, delivery of a new warehouse of 22,000 sqm in Escrennes, leased to FDG Group, leader in the non-food retailmarket, for a fixed term of 9 years.

As at 30 June 2021, our property portfolio adds up then to 3,100,000 sqm and the occupancy rate is now 99% due to rental vacancy of a site located in the Paris region, in Ferrières (vacant since April 30th).

Financial calendar 2021 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

  • 15 July: Half-year results 2021
  • 01 October: 3rd quarter sales 2021

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on Euronext.

As at 31 December 2020, ARGAN's portfolio amounted to 3 million sq. meters, comprising approximately

100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €152 million.

ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.

www.argan.fr

Francis Albertinelli - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Aude Vayre - Media relations

Marie-Caroline Schwartz - General Counsel

Tel: +33 6 14 64 15 65

Tel: +33 1 47 47 05 46

Philippe Ronceau - Investor relations Tel: +33 6 64 12 53 61

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Disclaimer

Argan SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARGAN
12:17pARGAN  : Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to 76m, 1st July 2021
PU
11:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, The Gap, Fod, Lockheed Martin, CureVac...
11:45aARGAN  : Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to 76m
GL
11:45aARGAN  : Croissance de +10% des revenus locatifs du 1er semestre 2021 à 76 M
GL
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
06/23ARGAN  : réalise une extension de sa plateforme logistique de Croissy-Beaubourg ..
GL
06/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, HSBC, RyanAir, CureVac, Wise...
06/16ARGAN  : adapte son entrepôt de 56 000 m² situé à Béziers aux besoins de son nou..
GL
06/10ARGAN  : poursuit ses investissements dans l'Orléanais avec la livraison d'un no..
GL
06/08ARGAN  : Reverses Year-Ago Loss as Revenue Rises in Q1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 158 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 254 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2021 1 713 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 2 326 M 2 757 M 2 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales 2022 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart ARGAN
Duration : Period :
Argan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 103,00 €
Average target price 108,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronan Le Lan Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Francis Albertinelli Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean-Claude Le Lan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florence Soulé de Lafont Member-Supervisory Board
Bernard Thévenin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGAN23.21%2 897
PROLOGIS, INC.19.94%90 252
GOODMAN GROUP11.05%29 679
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION19.69%18 037
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST1.39%9 874
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.7.92%8 193