Argan : Rental income up +10% for the first half of 2021 to 76m, 1st July 2021

Quarterly financial information - Thursday 1st July 2021 - 5:45 p.m.

Rental income up +10%

for the first half of 2021 to €76m

Rental income (IFRS) as at 30 June 2021 (unaudited figures)

€M Financial year Financial year Change 2021 2020 1st quarter (Jan.- March) 38.2 34.8 +10% 2nd quarter (April - June) 38.0 34.7 +10% Half-year total 76.2 69.5 +10%

Rental income for the first half of 2021 up +10%

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, ARGAN, the French real estate company specialising in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, recorded rental income of €38m, up +10% compared to the 2nd quarter 2020. This strong growth is the result of the full-year effect of the rents generated by the developments of the year 2020 along with the rents of the deliveries of the first half of 2021.

In the first half of 2021, rental income reached €76.2m, up +10% year-on-yearand on track with the initial guidance of €154m for 2021.

Significant events of the first half of 2021

In the first semester of 2021, ARGAN completed four new transactions:

In March, delivery of a logistics platform of 14,200 sqm located in Gondreville, leased to COLRUYT , a local supermarket brand, for a fixed term of nine years . In order to limit the carbon footprint and, in accordance with the Climate Plan of ARGAN, the rooftop of this logistics hub is equipped with a photovoltaic power plant producing 150 MWh per year dedicated to COLRUYT's own use. This installation saves 10 tons of CO² emissions per year.

In March, delivery of a logistics platform of 14,200 sqm located in Gondreville, leased to COLRUYT, a local supermarket brand, for a fixed term of nine years. In order to limit the carbon footprint and, in accordance with the Climate Plan of ARGAN, the rooftop of this logistics hub is equipped with a photovoltaic power plant producing 150 MWh per year dedicated to COLRUYT's own use. This installation saves 10 tons of CO² emissions per year.

Ferrières-en-Brie. One unit is leased to Decathlon under a firm 6-year lease. The second cell is rented to XEFI, a leading IT services company for very small/ very small businesses, for afixed term of 6 years.

In May, acquisition from Carrefour of 3 warehouses located in Lens, Marseille and Plessis-Pâté for a total surface area of 70,000 sqm in the context of the creation of a joint property company (SCI - Société Civile Immobilière) held at 60% by ARGAN and 40% by the Carrefour Group. The warehouses of Lens and Marseille are being refurbished.

acquisition from Carrefour of 3 warehouses located in Lens, Marseille and Plessis-Pâté for a total surface area of 70,000 sqm In June, delivery of a new warehouse of 22,000 sqm in Escrennes , leased to FDG Group , leader in the non-food retailmarket, for a fixed term of 9 years .

As at 30 June 2021, our property portfolio adds up then to 3,100,000 sqm and the occupancy rate is now 99% due to rental vacancy of a site located in the Paris region, in Ferrières (vacant since April 30th).