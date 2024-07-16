Argan: new site inaugurated near Mâcon

July 16, 2024 at 01:27 am EDT Share

Argan announces the inauguration, near Mâcon, of a new 31,000 m² Aut0nom site for food retailer U Proximité France, which was able to take possession of this new logistics facility under a 12-year long-term lease.



The new warehouse completes the Argan logistics park developed at St-Jean-sur-Veyle, which now totals over 100,000 m² spread over three sites, two of which were developed in less than a year.



The tri-temperature warehouse comprises 20,000 m² of ambient space, a 7,500 m² positive cold cell (+2/4 C°) and a 2,200 m² negative cold cell (-25 C°). A 1,400 m² office block completes the complex.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.