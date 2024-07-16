Argan: new site inaugurated near Mâcon
The new warehouse completes the Argan logistics park developed at St-Jean-sur-Veyle, which now totals over 100,000 m² spread over three sites, two of which were developed in less than a year.
The tri-temperature warehouse comprises 20,000 m² of ambient space, a 7,500 m² positive cold cell (+2/4 C°) and a 2,200 m² negative cold cell (-25 C°). A 1,400 m² office block completes the complex.
