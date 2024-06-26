Argan: new site inaugurated near Montpellier

At the end of May, Argan announced that it had taken delivery of a new 4,300 m² logistics site in Castries, a few kilometers north of Montpellier, operated by a major retailer under a firm six-year lease.



Located along the A9 freeway between Béziers and Nîmes, the site is dedicated to e-commerce and home delivery services for the entire Montpellier metropolitan area and its 500,000-plus inhabitants.



The building comprises two halls dedicated to goods reception and storage, as well as order preparation and dispatch. The multi-temperature site can handle the entire product range, from ambient to frozen (-25°C).



