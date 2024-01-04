ARGAN : price target raised by Oddo BHF

January 04, 2024 at 03:28 am EST Share

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' opinion on Argan and raises its target price from 80 to 92 euros, highlighting the logistics property company's improved visibility in implementing its strategy.



"The preliminary 2023 figures published by Argan are encouraging, particularly in terms of asset valuation, and reflect the company's continued good sales momentum in the logistics segment in France", it stresses.



With regard to net income per share (to be published after close of trading on January 18), the research department is still forecasting 5.40 euros in 2023 (+3.4%), and anticipates growth of +4.9% to 5.66 euros for the year ahead.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.