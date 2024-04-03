Argan: rental income up 6% in Q1
'In 2024, Argan's very strong commercial momentum continues, with a secured development volume of nearly 180 million euros for a total of 170.000 m² in total, with an average yield approaching 7%', says the logistics property company.
'The high profitability of projects scheduled for delivery in 2024 reflects Argan's ability to pursue its profitable growth momentum, driven by a portfolio of Aut0nom-certified warehouses in sought-after locations', it continues.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction