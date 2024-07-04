Argan: start-up of an Aut0nom project in Brittany

Argan has announced the start of construction work on a new Aut0nom, a 20,000 m² project in Bain-de-Bretagne, a few kilometers south of Rennes, on the plot adjacent to a 12,000 m² Argan warehouse leased to Carrefour.



Located on the Rennes-Nantes axis, the future site will house the teams of Dimolog, the Dimotrans Group's new brand, in particular its fast-growing e-logistics business, and will thus strengthen its network in the Rennes region, where it already has a strong presence.



The new logistics platform, comprising three storage cells, will be Aut0nom-certified, reducing CO2 emissions by 90% compared with a traditional warehouse. Delivery is scheduled for early 2025.



