Argan: start-up of an Aut0nom project in Brittany
Located on the Rennes-Nantes axis, the future site will house the teams of Dimolog, the Dimotrans Group's new brand, in particular its fast-growing e-logistics business, and will thus strengthen its network in the Rennes region, where it already has a strong presence.
The new logistics platform, comprising three storage cells, will be Aut0nom-certified, reducing CO2 emissions by 90% compared with a traditional warehouse. Delivery is scheduled for early 2025.
